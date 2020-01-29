Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 points in opening deals, Nifty reclaims 12,100; Metal, auto stocks rise

Share/Stock Market Today Live Updates: The frontline equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 0.5 per cent higher on Wednesday.
At 9:17 am, the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex was up 204.78 points (0.5 per cent) at 41,171.64, while the broader Nifty 50 index was at 12,119.45, up 63.65 points (0.53 per cent).
Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal index on the NSE was up over 1.5 per cent in early deals on Wednesday led by gains in JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power and Tata Steel. This apart, the Nifty Auto index too was up nearly 1 per cent driven by Tata Motors, TVS Motor Company and Hero MotoCorp.
(with inputs from agencies)
Highlights
The health insurance segment is set to witness a major reshuffle in the way business is handled following the merger of several public sector banks and the impending merger of three public sector insurance companies. Click here to read the full story
The Indian rupee appreciated by 10 paise to 71.21 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday tracking gains in domestic equity market.
Forex traders said rupee is trading in a narrow range amid amid fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in China stoking fears about more trouble for the global economy.
At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 71.23, than gained further ground and touched a high of 71.21 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 10 paise over its previous close. On Tuesday, rupee had settled for the day at 71.31 against the US dollar.
(PTI)
"We resume coverage on Torrent Pharma (TRP) with a Buy. Torrent has re-rated substantially in the past three years on the back of strong execution particularly in branded markets. Despite rich valuation, we recommend Buy as TRP offers a solid India franchise, robust earnings growth and superior return profile which justifies the premium over peers. TRP would generate Rs56bn of FCF over FY19-22E. Our TP of Rs 2,250 is based on 15x FY22 EV/EBIDTA implying a target PE of 28x."
"Company’s reported Q3FY20 earnings well ahead of our estimates on adjusted basis. DRL posted strong revenue growth of 14% in Q3FY20 largely driven by steady US business along with strong performance from India, Europe and EMs. Gross margins improved overall to 54.1% as global generics margins stood at 58.2% and PSAI margins were at 30%. EBITDA margins have improved to 24.4% with stellar improvement in achieving higher cost efficiencies. DRRD has taken a US$185mn impairment charge largely on account of gNuvaring (US$ 157mn) booking a net loss for the quarter. Management also highlighted that there is still a further room to achieve better cost efficiencies over coming years.
The pricing pressure was more from product basket perspective largely pertaining to new player competition scenario, which management expect to normalise given new launches. We expect India and EU business along with EMs to support growth. Further, incremental benefits from US revenues would come due to normalised growth as the concentration of the US basket is far lower compared to earlier years. Also, new launches to contribute along with gSuboxone ramp-up from Q4 given the benefits of AG withdrawal to reflect."
"IndiGo reported strong Q3FY20 earnings with 157% yoy rise in PAT to Rs 4.9 bn, above our estimate of Rs 1.8 bn, due to stronger yields. Revenue grew 25.5% yoy to Rs 99.3 bn (our est: Rs 96.2 bn). EBITDAR stood at Rs 19.6 bn with EBITDAR margin at 19.7% (up 140 bps yoy). Ticket yield grew 1.2% yoy to Rs 3.88 while RASK grew 5.6% yoy to Rs 3.91 (our est: Rs 3.85) led by higher load factors & ancillary revenue streams. Yoy yield expansion in Q4, however, appears difficult on a higher base of PY. IndiGo has guided for ASKM growth of 23% yoy in FY20E/ 20% yoy in FY21E along with fuel cost savings from lower fuel consumption in Neos and lower unit maintenance costs due to peaking of maintenance provisions related to the older Ceos. Upgrade to Add with price target of Rs 1720."
Citing the need to protect prudent commercial decisions of bankers, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday it has “done away with” holding MDs and CEOs of public sector banks personally responsible for compliance in dealing with large-value frauds committed by bank officials. Click here to read the full story
Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday, standing on firmer ground after a five-day fall on talk OPEC could extend oil cuts if a new coronavirus hurts demand, while data showing a decline in US stockpiles helped steady prices.
Brent crude rose 33 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $59.84 a barrel by 0103 GMT, while US crude was up 31 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $53.79 a barrel.
(Reuters)
Asian shares erased earlier gains on Wednesday, swinging into negative territory as a spike in new Chinese virus cases sent Hong Kong stocks tumbling and fuelled fears about the economic impact of the outbreak.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan skidded 0.52 per cent. Hong Kong shares fell 2.8 per cent on their first session after a two-and-a-half trading day break for Lunar New Year, led by declines in financial services, real estate, and consumer goods companies.
However, Australian shares rose 0.57 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index advanced 0.4 per cent, partly because investors in these markets have already had a chance to react to the virus outbreak, which has claimed more than 100 lives.
(Reuters)
All the sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were trading on a positive note during the early deals on Wednesday. The Nifty Metal index was up nearly 1.5 per cent while the Nifty Auto index rose over 1 per cent.
Here's a look at the sectoral indices on the NSE:
On the BSE benchmark, the gains during the early trade on Wednesday were being led by Tata Steel, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki, L&T, M&M and Reliance Industries. Only TCS and HDFC were moving in the red.
Here's how the stocks in the S&P BSE Sensex were performing:
At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,181.97, up 215.11 points or 0.53 per cent, while the 50-share NSE benchmark Nifty 50 was up 65.20 points or 0.54 per cent at 12,121.00.