Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 points in opening deals, Nifty reclaims 12,100; Metal, auto stocks rise

The benchmark indices on BSE and NSE opened sharply lower on Monday amid US-Iran tensions. (File photo) The benchmark indices on BSE and NSE opened sharply lower on Monday amid US-Iran tensions. (File photo)

Share/Stock Market Today Live Updates: The frontline equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 0.5 per cent higher on Wednesday.

At 9:17 am, the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex was up 204.78 points (0.5 per cent) at 41,171.64, while the broader Nifty 50 index was at 12,119.45, up 63.65 points (0.53 per cent).

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal index on the NSE was up over 1.5 per cent in early deals on Wednesday led by gains in JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power and Tata Steel. This apart, the Nifty Auto index too was up nearly 1 per cent driven by Tata Motors, TVS Motor Company and Hero MotoCorp.

