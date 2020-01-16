Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex crosses 42,000 for first time ever, Nifty hits record high; FMCG, banks shine

The benchmark indices on BSE and NSE opened higher on Thursday (Image source: Getty/Thinkstock) The benchmark indices on BSE and NSE opened higher on Thursday (Image source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Share Market Today Live Updates: The topline equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their opening gains and rose to their respective all-time highs on Thursday morning taking cues from the global peers which rose after the United States and China signed an initial deal to defuse their 18-month trade war.

The S&P BSE Sensex crossed the 42,000-mark for the first time ever to reach an all-time high of 42,059.45 in the intraday trade. The previous record of the 30-share benchmark was 41,994.26 achieved on Tuesday’s trade. The Nifty 50 too touched a record high of 12,389.05, eclipsing its previous high of 12,374.25.

At 10:05 am, the Sensex was up 151.12 points or 0.36 per cent at 42,023.85, while the broader Nifty was at 12,378.05, up 34.75 points or 0.28 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty FMCG index was up 153.15 points or 0.49 per cent at 31,390.25 led by gains in Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Britannia Industries. It was followed by Nifty Bank index which was up 89.15 points or 0.28 per cent at 31,914.05. Gains in the Bank Nifty were led by Yes Bank, The Federal Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

