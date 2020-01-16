Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex crosses 42,000 for first time ever, Nifty hits record high; FMCG, banks shine

Share Market Today Live Updates: The topline equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their opening gains and rose to their respective all-time highs on Thursday morning taking cues from the global peers which rose after the United States and China signed an initial deal to defuse their 18-month trade war.
The S&P BSE Sensex crossed the 42,000-mark for the first time ever to reach an all-time high of 42,059.45 in the intraday trade. The previous record of the 30-share benchmark was 41,994.26 achieved on Tuesday’s trade. The Nifty 50 too touched a record high of 12,389.05, eclipsing its previous high of 12,374.25.
At 10:05 am, the Sensex was up 151.12 points or 0.36 per cent at 42,023.85, while the broader Nifty was at 12,378.05, up 34.75 points or 0.28 per cent.
Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty FMCG index was up 153.15 points or 0.49 per cent at 31,390.25 led by gains in Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Britannia Industries. It was followed by Nifty Bank index which was up 89.15 points or 0.28 per cent at 31,914.05. Gains in the Bank Nifty were led by Yes Bank, The Federal Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Highlights
On the sectoral front, the Nifty Media index was up over 1 per cent, while the Nifty FMCG index was up nearly 0.5 per cent.
Here is how other sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were performing in the morning trade:
Oil prices rose on Thursday after the signing of an initial Sino-US trade deal that sets the stage for a surge in Chinese purchases of American energy products, while U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected.
Brent was 45 cents, or 0.7 per cent, higher at $64.45 a barrel by 0310 GMT, while US crude was up by 39 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $58.20 a barrel.
(Reuters)
In the early session of trade, the gains in the Sensex were being led by Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HUL, Nestle, Power Grid and RIL. On the other hand, NTPC, Tata Steel and Hero MotoCorp were among the top losers.
World stocks inched ahead to a record high on Thursday after the United States and China signed an initial deal to defuse their 18-month trade war, though financial markets were wary as a number of thorny issues remained unresolved.
MSCI's broadest index of world stocks firmed 0.04 per cent in early trade after closing at record level on Wednesday while its index on Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.21 per cent. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.14 per cent while mainland China's Shanghai composite index was almost flat.
US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Wednesday signed a deal that will roll back some tariffs and see China boost purchases of U.S. goods and services by $200 billion over two years.
(Reuters)
At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 51.28 points or 0.12 per cent at 41,924.01, while the Nifty 50 was at 12,356.65, up 13.35 points or 0.11 per cent.