Thursday, January 16, 2020
Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex crosses 42,000 for first time ever, Nifty hits record high; FMCG, banks shine

Share Market, Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to equity, commodity and money markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 16, 2020 10:30:14 am
The benchmark indices on BSE and NSE opened higher on Thursday (Image source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Share Market Today Live Updates: The topline equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their opening gains and rose to their respective all-time highs on Thursday morning taking cues from the global peers which rose after the United States and China signed an initial deal to defuse their 18-month trade war.

The S&P BSE Sensex crossed the 42,000-mark for the first time ever to reach an all-time high of 42,059.45 in the intraday trade. The previous record of the 30-share benchmark was 41,994.26 achieved on Tuesday’s trade. The Nifty 50 too touched a record high of 12,389.05, eclipsing its previous high of 12,374.25.

At 10:05 am, the Sensex was up 151.12 points or 0.36 per cent at 42,023.85, while the broader Nifty was at 12,378.05, up 34.75 points or 0.28 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty FMCG index was up 153.15 points or 0.49 per cent at 31,390.25 led by gains in Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Britannia Industries. It was followed by Nifty Bank index which was up 89.15 points or 0.28 per cent at 31,914.05. Gains in the Bank Nifty were led by Yes Bank, The Federal Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Watch the space below for all the latest updates from stock markets, commodity markets and money markets:

Highlights

    10:24 (IST)16 Jan 2020
    Sectoral indices on NSE in morning trade

    On the sectoral front, the Nifty Media index was up over 1 per cent, while the Nifty FMCG index was up nearly 0.5 per cent.

    Here is how other sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were performing in the morning trade:

    Source: NSE
    10:07 (IST)16 Jan 2020
    Sensex crosses 42,000 fir the first time, Nifty at record high

    09:47 (IST)16 Jan 2020
    Global crude oil update

    Oil prices rose on Thursday after the signing of an initial Sino-US trade deal that sets the stage for a surge in Chinese purchases of American energy products, while U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected.

    Brent was 45 cents, or 0.7 per cent, higher at $64.45 a barrel by 0310 GMT, while US crude was up by 39 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $58.20 a barrel.

    (Reuters)

    09:41 (IST)16 Jan 2020
    BSE Sensex: Gainers and losers in early trade

    In the early session of trade, the gains in the Sensex were being led by Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HUL, Nestle, Power Grid and RIL. On the other hand, NTPC, Tata Steel and Hero MotoCorp were among the top losers.

    Source: BSE
    09:36 (IST)16 Jan 2020
    Global market update

    World stocks inched ahead to a record high on Thursday after the United States and China signed an initial deal to defuse their 18-month trade war, though financial markets were wary as a number of thorny issues remained unresolved.

    MSCI's broadest index of world stocks firmed 0.04 per cent in early trade after closing at record level on Wednesday while its index on Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.21 per cent. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.14 per cent while mainland China's Shanghai composite index was almost flat.

    US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Wednesday signed a deal that will roll back some tariffs and see China boost purchases of U.S. goods and services by $200 billion over two years.

    (Reuters)

    09:35 (IST)16 Jan 2020
    Equity markets at open

    At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 51.28 points or 0.12 per cent at 41,924.01, while the Nifty 50 was at 12,356.65, up 13.35 points or 0.11 per cent.

    On Wednesday, the Sensex had fallen by 79.90 points (0.19 per cent) to settle at 41,872.73, while the broader Nifty 50 dipped 19.00 points (0.15 per cent) to end the day at 12,343.30.

    Among the sectoral indices, on Wednesday the Nifty Bank index was the top loser of the day falling 246.75 points to settle at 31,824.90. The shares of IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) were the top contributers to the fall of the sectoral index.

