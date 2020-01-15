Market Today LIVE updates: Sensex slips 100 points in opening deals; Banking stocks decline

The benchmark indices on BSE and NSE opened lower on Wednesday amid weakness in the Asian market. (File photo) The benchmark indices on BSE and NSE opened lower on Wednesday amid weakness in the Asian market. (File photo)

Share/Stock Market, Equity Market, Rupee Live Updates: The benchmark equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened lower on Wednesday amid weakness in the Asian markets.

At 9:21 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 112.13 points or 0.27 per cent at 41,840.50, while the broader Nifty 50 had slipped 40.20 points or 0.33 per cent to 12,322.10.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank index slipped over 200 points in early trade to around 31,850 levels weighed by weakness in the shares of Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank and State bank of India (SBI).

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap was at 15,382.17, down 22.96 points or 0.15 per cent, while the S&P BSE SmallCap was at 14,396.92, up 13.21 points or 0.09 per cent.

(with inputs from agencies)