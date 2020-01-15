Market Today LIVE updates: Sensex slips 100 points in opening deals; Banking stocks decline

Share/Stock Market, Equity Market, Rupee Live Updates: The benchmark equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened lower on Wednesday amid weakness in the Asian markets.
At 9:21 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 112.13 points or 0.27 per cent at 41,840.50, while the broader Nifty 50 had slipped 40.20 points or 0.33 per cent to 12,322.10.
Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank index slipped over 200 points in early trade to around 31,850 levels weighed by weakness in the shares of Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank and State bank of India (SBI).
In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap was at 15,382.17, down 22.96 points or 0.15 per cent, while the S&P BSE SmallCap was at 14,396.92, up 13.21 points or 0.09 per cent.
The rupee depreciated 8 paise to 70.96 against the US dollar in the morning session.
Oil prices slipped on Wednesday on worries that the pending Phase 1 trade deal between the world's two biggest crude users may not lead to more fuel demand as Washington intends to keep tariffs on Chinese goods in place.
Concerns about increasing supply also pressured prices after a government report on Tuesday said that output from the United States will increase in 2020 by more than previously forecast.
Brent crude dropped 0.19 per cent to $64.37 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 0.21 per cent at $58.11 a barrel.
On the S&P BSE Sensex, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement, SBI, Infosys and Axis Bank were the biggest losers in the early trade on Wednesday, while Titan, Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra and Nestle India were among the top gainers.
Stocks slipped in Asian trade on Wednesday as investors awaited the signing of an initial US-China trade deal, with sentiment somewhat dented by comments from the US Treasury Secretary that tariffs would remain in place for now.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan retreated 0.40 per cent, Japan's benchmark Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI shed 0.46 per cent and 0.40 per cent, respectively, while Australian stocks added 0.33 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.59 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.72 per cent.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said late on Tuesday that the United States would keep in place tariffs on Chinese goods until the completion of a second phase of a US-China trade agreement, triggering some profit-taking in risk assets. The news came hours before the signing of a preliminary trade agreement to ease an 18-month-old trade war between the world's two largest economies.
Wall Street stocks dipped on Tuesday, reversing earlier intraday record highs, after media reported the United States would likely maintain tariffs on Chinese goods past November's presidential election.
At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,851.31, down 101.32 points or 0.24 per cent and the Nifty 50 was down 35.65 points or 0.29 per cent at 12,326.65.