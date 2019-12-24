Shares, Commodity, Rupee Market Highlights: Sensex cracks 181 points, Nifty settles at 12,212; IT stocks slip

The benchmark indices on the BSE and NSE ended lower on Tuesday. The benchmark indices on the BSE and NSE ended lower on Tuesday.

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty Highlights: After remaining subdued for the bulk of the day, benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled nearly 0.5 per cent lower on Tuesday led by a selloff in the last hour of trade.

The S&P BSE Sensex settled at 41,461.26, down 181.40 points or 0.44 per cent, while the broader Nifty 50 declined 50.75 points or 0.41 per cent to end at 12,212.00.

Among the sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty IT index was the biggest loser on Tuesday, as it settled 0.54 per cent lower weighed by HCL Technologies, Tata Elxsi and MindTree.

In the broader markets, the S&P BSE MidCap settled at 14,820.15, down 2.45 points or 0.02 per cent, while the S&P BSE SmallCap ended at 13,384.33, up 2.30 points or 0.02 per cent.

The markets will remain closed on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, on account of Christmas.

(with inputs from agencies)