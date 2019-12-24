Shares, Commodity, Rupee Market Highlights: Sensex cracks 181 points, Nifty settles at 12,212; IT stocks slip

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty Highlights: After remaining subdued for the bulk of the day, benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled nearly 0.5 per cent lower on Tuesday led by a selloff in the last hour of trade.
The S&P BSE Sensex settled at 41,461.26, down 181.40 points or 0.44 per cent, while the broader Nifty 50 declined 50.75 points or 0.41 per cent to end at 12,212.00.
Among the sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty IT index was the biggest loser on Tuesday, as it settled 0.54 per cent lower weighed by HCL Technologies, Tata Elxsi and MindTree.
In the broader markets, the S&P BSE MidCap settled at 14,820.15, down 2.45 points or 0.02 per cent, while the S&P BSE SmallCap ended at 13,384.33, up 2.30 points or 0.02 per cent.
The markets will remain closed on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, on account of Christmas.
Highlights
The rupee depreciated by 9 paise to close at 71.27 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid heavy selling in domestic equities and steady rise in crude oil prices.
"Index closed a day at 12212 with loss of 51 points after a choppy day on Tuesday and formed a bearish candle on daily chart. overall index has formed a narrow range of 100 points (12200-12300)and it is trading in the same since 4-5 sessions hinting we may not see a clear trend unless index will give either side breakout, also we expect December series can see expiry in between the same range of 12200-12300 zone."
"Lack of fresh triggers seems to have held markets to trade flat. We may see lacklustre trading sessions due to holiday mood and December month F&O expiry due this week. Investors to stay focused on budget as hopes are alive that government will consider options to push consumption and investments."
State-owned IFCI on Tuesday said it has garnered Rs 805.60 crore so far by selling stake in the NSE, and is in the process of realising the full amount.
Earlier this month, the long-term infrastructure lender had informed exchanges about disinvestment of IFCI’s entire stake in the NSE comprising 1,20,66,871 shares, which is 2.44 per cent of the total equity shares of the NSE. Click here to read the report
Lead prices on Tuesday traded higher by 20 paise to Rs 153.05 per kg in futures trade as participants built up fresh positions driven by pick-up in demand in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in December edged up by 20 paise, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 153.05 per kg with a business volume of 361 lots.
Market analysts said fresh positions created by traders due to upsurge in demand by battery-makers in physical market mainly kept lead prices higher.
Zinc prices on Tuesday fell by 55 paise to Rs 180.20 per kg in futures trade as speculators cut bets amid easing demand in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery moved down by 55 paise, or 0.30 per cent, to Rs 180.20 per kg in a business turnover of 731 lots.
Analysts said offloading of positions by traders owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in physical market weighed on zinc prices in futures trade here.
Aluminium prices on Tuesday edged up 0.26 per cent to Rs 134.70 per kg in futures market after speculators built up fresh positions amid positive trend at the spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), aluminium for delivery in December contracts gained by 35 paise, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 134.70 per kg in a business turnover of 353 lots.
Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after positive demand from consuming industries mainly led to rise in aluminium prices.
Soybean prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 38 to Rs 4,370 per quintal in futures market as traders cut down their positions amid weak cues from physical markets.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean to be delivered in January contracts moved down by Rs 38, or 0.86 per cent, to Rs 4,370 per quintal with an open interest of 1,50,215 lots.
The fall in soybean prices in futures trade was mostly due to reduction in exposure by participants, marketmen said.
Refined soya oil prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 5.2 to Rs 904.8 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in January declined by Rs 5.2 , or 0.57 per cent, to Rs 904.8 per 10 kg in 50,235 lots. The refined soya oil contracts for February dropped by Rs 3.4, or 0.37 per cent, to Rs 904.8 per 10 kg in 44,670 lots.
Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced prices.
Mustard seed prices on Tuesday dropped by Rs 63 to Rs 4,584 per quintal in futures trade as speculators cut down their positions on subdued demand.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed contracts for January delivery fell by Rs 63, or 1.36 per cent, to Rs 4,584 per quintal in a business turnover of 20,230 lots. Mustard seed contracts for February delivery declined by Rs 62, or 1.35 per cent, to Rs 4,543 per quintal in a business turnover of 2,700 lots.
Marketmen said offloading of positions by participants following a weak trend in spot market led to fall in mustard seed prices.
Guar gum prices on Tuesday plunged by Rs 101 to Rs 7,517 per five quintal in futures market as traders offloaded their positions amid subdued demand.
Marketmen said trimming of positions by participants amid weak demand dragged down guar gum prices here.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for January delivery slipped by Rs 101, or 1.33 per cent, to Rs 7,517 per five quintal in 52,980 lots. Guar gum contracts for February delivery eased by Rs 104, or 1.35 per cent, to Rs 7,615 per five quintal in 17,235 lots.
Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 16 to Rs 2,165 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets amid a weak trend in spot market.
Market players said sell-off by participants at the existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in January fell by Rs 16, or 0.73 per cent, to Rs 2,165 per quintal with an open interest of 63,950 lots. Cottonseed oil cake for delivery in February went down by Rs 16, or 0.73 per cent, to Rs 2,186 per quintal in 39,680 lots.
India is now in “the midst of a significant economic slowdown” and the government must take “urgent policy” actions to reverse the slide in the growth, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.
After lifting millions out of poverty, “India is now in the midst of a significant economic slowdown,” Ranil Salgado of the IMF Asia and Pacific Department, told reporters as it released its annual staff report on India. The report was done in August when the IMF was not fully aware of India’s current economic slowdown. Click here to read the story
Gold prices rose to their highest in over a month and a half on Tuesday as weak US economic data and concerns about an interim Sino-US trade deal lent support to the safe-haven asset.
The spot gold price was up 0.4 per cent at $1,490.80 per ounce at 0825 GMT having earlier hit $1,491.78, its highest since November 7. US gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $1,494.00.
Oil prices rose on Tuesday in thin pre-Christmas trading after Russia's energy minister said cooperation with OPEC to support the market would continue and as analysts forecast a second weekly decline in US crude inventories.
Brent crude was up 12 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $66.51 a barrel by 0702 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate was 7 cents higher at $60.59 a barrel.
Asian shares and edged lower and US stock futures darted in and out of losses on Tuesday, as the holiday lull offset optimism that a US-China trade deal will boost exports and corporate earnings.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.14 per cent. Blue-chip shares in China rose 0.37 per cent after Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday the government was considering more measures to lower corporate financing costs. Australian shares rose 0.13 per cent, while South Korean shares fell 0.54 per cent. Japan's Nikkei nudged 0.04 per cent higher.
US stock futures rose 0.04% after the S&P 500 gained 0.09 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.34 per cent on Monday.
Copper futures on Tuesday traded 0.05 per cent lower at Rs 441.05 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure on weak spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for December delivery fell by 20 paise or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 441.05 per kg in a business turnover of 1,209 lots. Similarly, copper contracts for January delivery traded lower by 10 paise, or 0.03 per cent, at Rs 446.10 per kg in a business turnover of 1,567 lots.
Traders said weak demand in spot market mainly pushed down copper prices.
Nickel prices on Tuesday edged up by Rs 6.30 to Rs 1,055.80 per kg in futures trade as speculators built their positions owing to rising demand from alloy-makers in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for December delivery gained Rs 6.30, or 0.60 per cent, to Rs 1,055.80 per kg in a business turnover of 1,146 lots. Similarly, the metal for delivery in January traded up by Rs 2.4, or 0.23 per cent, at Rs 1,049.90 per kg in a business turnover of 2,408 lots.
Rising demand in spot market from alloy-makers supported price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.
Crude oil futures on Tuesday fell by Rs 3 to Rs 4,322 per barrel after participants reduced positions despite the oil gaining overseas.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for January delivery dropped by Rs 3, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 4,322 per barrel with a business volume of 19,163 lots. Crude oil for February delivery was quoting lower by Re 1, or 0.02 per cent, at Rs 4,324 per barrel with an open interest of 323 lots.
Analysts said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders amid weak spot demand.
Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.15 per cent higher at USD 60.61 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent Crude, the international benchmark, gained 0.24 per cent to trade at USD 66.55 per barrel in New York.
Tata Power Monday said it won the bid for the licence to distribute and supply electricity in five circles constituting the Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (CESU).
The development comes around four years after licences of three privately-owned distribution companies (discoms) in the state were cancelled due to their inability to improve their financial health. Click here to read the report
Silver futures on Tuesday traded higher by Rs 407 to Rs 46,068 per kg after speculators raised bets tracking a strong overseas trend.
Silver contracts for March delivery rose by Rs 407 to Rs 46,068 per kg in a business turnover of 4,829 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange. Besides, the white metal to be delivered in May jumped by Rs 379 to Rs 46,510 per kg in 33 lots.
Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here.
In the international market, silver traded 1.03 per cent higher at USD 17.68 an ounce in New York.
Gold prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 105 to Rs 38,362 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators increased their bets in tandem with positive overseas trend.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February traded higher by Rs 105, or 0.27 per cent, at Rs 38,362 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,306 lots. The yellow metal for April delivery also traded higher by Rs 124, or 0.32 per cent, at Rs 38,427 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 213 lots.
Fresh positions built up by participants taking positive cues from global markets mostly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.
Globally, gold prices rose 0.38 per cent to USD 1,494.40 per ounce in New York.
Shares of government-owned Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) rose as much as 4.09 per cent on the BSE after the company on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India (HRANI) for listing the association’s member hotels and their room rate inventory for sales on the IRCTC portal.
Separately, IRCTC has also notified the revised menu and tariff of standard meals for static units in Indian Railways.
The IRCTC stock rose as high as 4.09 per cent to Rs 899.90 on the BSE, while on NSE the scrip climbed 4.05 per cent to Rs 899.80. Click here to read the complete report
Dilip Buildcon Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged a Rs 1,362.06 crore road project in Uttar Pradesh.
In a regulatory filing, the company said that it has executed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreement on December 20, 2019 with the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for the said project. Click here to read the story
MORE than a year before Parliament amended the citizenship law (Citizenship Amendment Act), the Reserve Bank of India amended the Foreign Exchange Management (Deposit) Regulations, 2016, enabling persons belonging to minority communities — Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians — from Bangladesh and Pakistan, and residing in India, to open an NRO account (Non-Resident Ordinary Rupee Account Scheme). Such NRO accounts can be converted into a regular bank accounts once they become citizens of India. Click here to read the report
Gold prices rose to their highest in a month and a half on Tuesday, as soft economic data out of the United States and concerns about an interim Sino-US trade deal lent support to the safe-haven bullion.
Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $1,488.99 per ounce by 0340 GMT. Earlier in the day, prices hit their highest since November 7 at $1,489.52. US gold futures also edged up 0.3 per cent, to $1,492.80.
India needs to consolidate its finances by curbing expenditure and boosting taxes to trim its debt, the International Monetary Fund said.
“A credible medium-term fiscal consolidation path driven by subsidy-spending rationalization and tax-base enhancing measures is needed to reduce debt, free up financial resources for private investment, and reduce the interest bill,” the Washington-based fund said in a staff report following its latest regular review of the economy, known as an article IV consultation. Click here to read the report
It’s been a good year for Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani.
The Indian tycoon added almost $17 billion to his wealth as of Dec. 23, the most in Asia, taking his net worth to about $61 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In comparison, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma’s net worth grew $11.3 billion, while Jeff Bezos lost $13.2 billion.
The surge in Ambani’s fortune this year was fueled by a 40% jump in the shares of his Reliance Industries Ltd., a conglomerate that’s pivoting more toward consumer offerings than its core oil refining and petrochemicals businesses. The rally in the stock is more than double the gains for India’s benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index during the period. Click here to read the report
The rupee depreciated 4 paise to 71.22 against the US dollar in morning session.
The Reserve Bank on Monday purchased Rs 10,000 crore worth of long-term government securities and sold Rs 6,825 crore of four short-term securities through the special open market operations (OMOs). Last week, the RBI had announced simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under OMOs for Rs 10,000 crore each.
In the OMO purchase of 6.45 per cent GS 2029, which is a benchmark security, the RBI received Rs 20,826 crore worth of bids from the participants but accepted Rs 10,000 crore of bids. Click here to read the story
Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday in thin pre-Christmas trading after Russia's energy minister said cooperation with OPEC to support the market would continue and as analysts forecast a second weekly decline in US crude inventories.
Brent crude was up 5 cents at $66.44 a barrel by 0321 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate was 1 cent higher at $60.53 a barrel.
Asian shares and US stock futures darted in and out of losses on Tuesday, as the holiday lull offset optimism that a US-China trade deal will boost exports and corporate earnings.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.01 per cent. Blue-chip shares in China rose 0.29 per cent after Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday the government was considering more measures to lower corporate financing costs. Australian shares were unchanged, while Japan's Nikkei stock index edged 0.02 per cent lower.
US stock futures were unchanged in Asia after the S&P 500 gained 0.09 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.34 per cent on Monday.
On the Sensex, gains in the early trade were led by IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints and Titan. On the other hand, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank and Infosys were among the top losers in the early trade.
At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 41,636.07, down 6.59 points or 0.02 per cent while the broader Nifty 50 was up 0.10 points or 0.00 per cent at 12,262.85.