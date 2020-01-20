Market Today LIVE Updates: Indices erase opening gains and turn negative, Sensex slips 100 points

The benchmark equity indices opened to record highs on Monday. (Representational image) The benchmark equity indices opened to record highs on Monday. (Representational image)

Share Market Today Live Updates: After opening at record highs on Monday, the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) erased their early gains and turned negative in the late morning deals.

Earlier in the day, the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 328.50 points to a record high of 42,273.87 in the opening deals on Monday, while the Nifty 50 touched 12,430.50, rising 78.15 points. However, they pared all of their opening gains in the first hour of opening and turned negative.

At 10:04 am, the Sensex was trading 120.02 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 41,825.35, while the broader Nifty was at 12,312.90, down 39.45 points or 0.32 per cent.

All the sectoral indices on NSE except Nifty FMCG index were trading in a sea of red. At 10:09 am, the Nifty IT index was down 120.60 points (0.74 per cent) at 16,236.00 weighed by Just Dial and industry heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The Nifty Bank index too slipped 141.10 points (0.45 per cent) to trade at 31,449.55 dragged by RBL Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

