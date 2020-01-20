Market Today LIVE Updates: Indices erase opening gains and turn negative, Sensex slips 100 points

Share Market Today Live Updates: After opening at record highs on Monday, the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) erased their early gains and turned negative in the late morning deals.
Earlier in the day, the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 328.50 points to a record high of 42,273.87 in the opening deals on Monday, while the Nifty 50 touched 12,430.50, rising 78.15 points. However, they pared all of their opening gains in the first hour of opening and turned negative.
At 10:04 am, the Sensex was trading 120.02 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 41,825.35, while the broader Nifty was at 12,312.90, down 39.45 points or 0.32 per cent.
All the sectoral indices on NSE except Nifty FMCG index were trading in a sea of red. At 10:09 am, the Nifty IT index was down 120.60 points (0.74 per cent) at 16,236.00 weighed by Just Dial and industry heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The Nifty Bank index too slipped 141.10 points (0.45 per cent) to trade at 31,449.55 dragged by RBL Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
(with inputs from agencies)
Highlights
The insurance industry is expecting a hike in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector to 74 per cent from 49 per cent in the forthcoming Budget, as indicated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last year. However, the success of a hike in FDI will hinge, to a large extent, on sorting out the ownership and management control which is currently under Indian promoters and investors, experts said.
Allowing 100 per cent FDI in the intermediaries sector while presenting the Budget for 2019-20, the Finance Minister had said the government would hold discussions with stakeholders to relax FDI rules in the aviation, media, animation and insurance sectors and ease rules for single-brand retailers. Click here to read the complete report
Decriminalising corporate laws, settling tax disputes and rapid privatisation of state-owned companies are among the measures the government is working on to put the country on the path to a $5-trillion economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Sunday.
The Finance Minister also said the government was working to remove criminal provisions, that relate to penalty and jail terms, in the Companies Act. Click here to read the complete report
The S&P BSE Sensex erased all its opening gains and turned marginally negative. Other key indices on the BSE too were trading a tad lower.
Oil prices rose to their highest in more than week on Monday after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down amid a military blockade, setting the stage for crude flows from the OPEC member to be cut to a trickle.
Brent crude futures were up by 74 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $65.59 by 0331 GMT, having earlier reached $66.00 a barrel, the highest since January 9. The West Texas Intermediate contract was up by 58 cents, or 1 per cent, at $59.12 a barrel, after rising to $59.73, the highest since January 10.
(Reuters)
The rupee opened on a weak note and declined 4 paise to 71.12 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, as concerns over rising crude oil price weighed on the investor community.
Forex traders said the weakness in the rupee was largely due to spurt in crude oil prices following rising tensions in the Middle East and North Africa.
The rupee opened weak at 71.07 at the interbank forex market and fell further to 71.12, down 4 paise over its last close. The rupee had settled at 71.08 against the US dollar on Friday.
(PTI)
Asian shares neared a 20-month top on Monday as Wall Street extended its run of record peaks on solid US economic data and lashes of liquidity from the Federal Reserve.
Oil prices jumped as oilfields in southwest Libya began shutting down after forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar closed a pipeline, potentially reducing national output to a fraction of its normal level.
Early turnover in Asian shares was light with US stock and bond markets closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.1 per cent, after notching its highest close since June 2018. Japan's Nikkei added 0.2 per cent to be near its highest in 15 months. Chinese shares opened firm with the blue-chip CSI300 index up 0.2 per cent. Australia's main index scored another all-time peak and South Korea was near its best level since October 2018. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.1 per cent.
(Reuters)
At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 42,101.60, up 156.23 points or 0.37 per cent higher, while the Nifty 50 was up 33.65 points or 0.27 per cent at 12,386.00