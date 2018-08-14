Share price today LIVE Updates: Sensex rebounds after Rupee breaches 70-mark against dollar

Rupee recovered from initial dip against US dollar. (Express Photo) Rupee recovered from initial dip against US dollar. (Express Photo)

The rupee on Tuesday hit a record low breaching the Rs 70 mark against the US dollar in opening trade. On Monday, the rupee had plunged by Rs 1.08, or 1.57 per cent, to a record low of 69.91 against the US currency amid fears that Turkish currency turmoil could turn out into global financial crisis.

With the rupee recuperating from initial loss, the benchmark Sensex recovered by nearly 185 points to 37,829.93 in early trade. Besides strengthening rupee, encouraging earnings by some blue-chip firms including Tata Steel also helped in building positive sentiments, PTI quoted brokers as saying. In a ray of hope for domestic economy, latest data showed that retail inflation fell to 9-month low of 4.17 per cent in July on declining vegetable prices which may prompt the Reserve Bank to pause interest rate hike in its next monetary policy review.

