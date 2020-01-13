Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty touch new records; IT index up 1.5% led by Infosys

Share/Stock Market, Equity Market, Rupee Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their opening gains and touched fresh record highs during the morning trade on Monday.
The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 293.69 points to rise to a new peak of 41,893.41 in the intraday trade, while the broader Nifty 50 scaled a fresh record high of 12,337.75, rising 80.95 points in the process in the morning deals.
At 10:42 am, the 50-share NSE benchmark was trading at 12,326.85, up 70.05 points (0.57 per cent), while the Sensex was up 259.70 points (0.62 per cent) at 41,859.42.
Among the sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty IT index climbed over 1.5 per cent in the morning trade led by gains in the shares of Infosys which was up over 4.5 per cent following its December quarter results declared on Friday.
(with inputs from agencies)
Highlights
Festive season and the announcement on cut in corporate tax rates notwithstanding, the gross bank credit growth declined to a two-year low of 7.3 per cent in November 2019, driven by weak credit demand by the industrial and services sector. The weakness in economic activity this fiscal has, in fact, resulted in a contraction in credit outstanding for the industrial and services sector for the period between April and November 2019.
Data released by the Reserve Bank of India shows that both these sectors have not witnessed any credit expansion in the last eight months. While the credit outstanding for the industry contracted 3.9 per cent from Rs 28.85 lakh crore in March 2019 to 27.72 lakh crore in November 2019, that for the services sector contracted by 2.2 per cent from Rs 24.15 lakh crore to Rs 23.62 lakh crore in the same period. Click here to read the complete story
Edelweiss Group chairman and CEO Rashesh Shah on Sunday said he has no relationship with Capstone Forex and all allegations of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations against him were false.
“We appreciate that regulators and agencies have an obligation to investigate; if any information is sought from us, as a responsible corporate citizen, we will of course provide the same,” Shah said in a statement. Click here to read the complete story
The rupee appreciated by 12 paise to 70.82 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday tracking positive global cues and higher opening in domestic equities.
Forex traders said easing crude prices, weakening of the American currency and foreign fund inflows strengthened investor sentiments.
At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.82 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 12 paise over its previous close. On Friday, rupee had settled for the day at 70.94 against the US dollar.
(PTI)
The Nifty IT index on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was up nearly 1.5 per cent in the first hour of trade on Monday led by gains in the shares of Infosys, NIIT Technologies and Wipro.
Infosys rose over 4 per cent following its December quarter results and outlook for 2020.
Shares of information technology (IT) giant Infosys gained over 4 per cent in the early trade on Monday after the company on Friday raised its revenue forecast range for the year due to upbeat demand for its software services from Western clients.
The company’s net profit for the three months to December rose 23.5 per cent to 44.57 billion rupees ($628.2 million), thanks to deal wins. That compared with a profit of 36.09 billion rupees a year earlier. Click here to read further about the company's results
Stock reaction:
On the S&P BSE Sensex, the gains in the morning trade were being led by Infosys, Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HUL and ITC. On the other hand, TCS and Maruti Suzuki were trading a tad lower.
Here's how the stocks on the BSE benchmark were performing:
At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,819.47, up 219.75 points or 0.53 per cent, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 12,317.60, up 60.80 points or 0.50 per cent.