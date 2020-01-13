Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty touch new records; IT index up 1.5% led by Infosys

The benchmark equity indices opened over 0.5 per cent higher on Monday. (Representational image) The benchmark equity indices opened over 0.5 per cent higher on Monday. (Representational image)

Share/Stock Market, Equity Market, Rupee Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their opening gains and touched fresh record highs during the morning trade on Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 293.69 points to rise to a new peak of 41,893.41 in the intraday trade, while the broader Nifty 50 scaled a fresh record high of 12,337.75, rising 80.95 points in the process in the morning deals.

At 10:42 am, the 50-share NSE benchmark was trading at 12,326.85, up 70.05 points (0.57 per cent), while the Sensex was up 259.70 points (0.62 per cent) at 41,859.42.

Among the sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty IT index climbed over 1.5 per cent in the morning trade led by gains in the shares of Infosys which was up over 4.5 per cent following its December quarter results declared on Friday.

