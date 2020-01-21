Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 200 points in opening deals, Nifty near 12,150; FMCG stocks dip

Share Markets, Rupee, Gold, Commodity Prices Live News Updates: Indices opened lower on Tuesday. (Representational image) Share Markets, Rupee, Gold, Commodity Prices Live News Updates: Indices opened lower on Tuesday. (Representational image)

Share Market Today Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened lower on Tuesday, extending their fall for the second straight session after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised its 2019 growth forecast for India to 4.8 per cent from its October projection of 6.1 per cent.

At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 41,307.59, down 221.32 points or 0.53 per cent, while the Nifty 50 slipped 59.60 points or 0.49 per cent to 12,164.95.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty FMCG index was down 146.80 points or 0.47 per cent at 31,279.95 during the early trade on Tuesday weighed by Emami, Dabur India and Marico.

For the current calendar year 2020, India saw a sharp 1.2 percentage point cut in its growth forecast to 5.8 per cent, the biggest downward revision for any emerging market, which pulled down global growth forecast.

