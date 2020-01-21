Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 200 points in opening deals, Nifty near 12,150; FMCG stocks dip

Share Market Today Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened lower on Tuesday, extending their fall for the second straight session after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised its 2019 growth forecast for India to 4.8 per cent from its October projection of 6.1 per cent.
At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 41,307.59, down 221.32 points or 0.53 per cent, while the Nifty 50 slipped 59.60 points or 0.49 per cent to 12,164.95.
Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty FMCG index was down 146.80 points or 0.47 per cent at 31,279.95 during the early trade on Tuesday weighed by Emami, Dabur India and Marico.
For the current calendar year 2020, India saw a sharp 1.2 percentage point cut in its growth forecast to 5.8 per cent, the biggest downward revision for any emerging market, which pulled down global growth forecast.
(with inputs from agencies)
Highlights
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to disclose minutes of the meetings of its Central Board of Directors “as a measure of further enhancing public awareness about the functioning of the RBI”.
The minutes of the meeting of Central Board held in Chandigarh on October 11, 2019, were released on Monday. According to the minutes, made public for the first time, the Central Board deliberated on the state of the financial sector along with the supervision of entities, both banks and non-banks. Click here to read the complete story
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Monday marginally lowered its growth estimate for the world economy to 2.9 per cent for 2019, citing negative surprises to economic activity in a few emerging market economies, notably India, which led to a reassessment of growth prospects over the next two years.
For 2019, the fund revised downward its forecast for India to 4.8 per cent from its October projection of 6.1 per cent. For the current calendar year 2020, India saw a sharp 1.2 percentage point cut in its growth forecast to 5.8 per cent, the biggest downward revision for any emerging market, which pulled down global growth forecast. Click here to read the complete story
Uber, in its latest move to drop money-losing businesses, agreed Tuesday to sell its food delivery business in India to Zomato, a local competitor, in exchange for 9.99% of the Indian startup.
All delivery drivers for the service, known as Uber Eats, and basic information about customers, including their phone numbers and order history, will be transferred to Zomato, the companies said. In addition, Uber’s app will send Indian users to Zomato for six months when they click on the “Get Food Delivery” button. Click here to read the complete story
The rupee depreciated by 6 paise to 71.17 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking weak domestic equity market.
However, a weak dollar against other major currencies overseas and softening crude prices restricted the rupee's fall, dealers said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a weak note at 71.17 and fell further to hit a low of 71.19 against the US dollar. The domestic unit had settled at 71.11 against the American currency on Monday.
(PTI)
Asian shares took a sudden lurch lower on Tuesday as mounting concerns about a new strain of pneumonia in China sent a ripple of risk aversion through markets.
Safe-haven bonds and the yen edged higher as investors were reminded of the economic damage done by the SARS virus in 2003, particularly given the threat of contagion as hundreds of millions travel for the Lunar New Year holidays.
The mood change saw MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slip 1 per cent after a steady start. Hong Kong, which suffered badly during the SARS outbreak, saw its index fall 2 per cent.
Japan's Nikkei lost 0.8 per cent and Shanghai blue chips 1.5 per cent, with airlines under pressure. The caution spread to E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 which eased 0.4 per cent, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures lost 0.3 per cent.
(Reuters)
Indices trim some losses, S&P BSE Sensex down nearly 100 points now. Here's how all key BSE indices are trading:
At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 41,307.59, down 221.32 points or 0.53 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was slipped 59.60 points or 0.49 per cent to 12,164.95.