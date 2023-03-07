scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Share market today: Stock markets closed today on account of Holi

There will be no action on the bourses today as it is a national holiday.

While a lot of people across the nation are celebrating Holi on Wednesday, the NSE and BSE have declared the markets closed on March 7.

Stock markets are closed on Tuesday, March 7 on the account of Holi. There will be no action on the bourses today as it is a national holiday. While a lot of people across the nation are celebrating Holi on Wednesday, the NSE and BSE have declared the markets closed on March 7.

There will be no action on Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, SLB Segment, Currency Derivatives Segment, and Interest Rate Derivatives segments today, the BSE stated on its website.

However, the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will remain closed in the morning session, from 9 am to 5 pm but it will be open in the evening trading session.

After this, the markets will be closed on March 30th, on the account of Ram Navami.

In April, the equities markets will be closed on April 4, 7, and 17. On April 7, markets will be closed on the account of Mahavir Jayanti; on April 7, trading on the BSE and NSE will be closed for Good Friday; and on April 14 for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

SEBI asks MFs to not mislead investors with wrong ads

The equities markets closed higher on Monday, as key indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — closed around 0.70 per cent higher. BSE benchmark Sensex closed 415.49 points, 0.69 per cent higher, at 60,224.46, while NSE Nifty 50 settled 124.65 points, 0.71 per cent higher at 17,719.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 09:49 IST
Over 40,000 students to appear in Nagaland state board exams 

