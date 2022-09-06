scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Shares edge up; Reliance Industries rises after solar energy deal

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.41% at 17,737.7, as of 0356 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.39% to 59,475.24.

Market Today | Sensex | Nifty | BSE | NSEShare Market- Sensex, Nifty Stock Market Today: Staffs working at a Kolkata based stock broking firm. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Indian shares rose on Tuesday, with index heavyweight Reliance Industries advancing after a deal to buy a U.S. solar energy software maker, while investors also drew comfort from a dip in oil prices.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.41% at 17,737.7, as of 0356 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.39% to 59,475.24.

Reliance Industries gained 1.1% after the company said it would acquire a 79.4% stake in California-based solar energy software developer SenseHawk for $32 million.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty 50, rising as much as 2.5%.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...Premium
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday after a 3% gain on Monday, as an OPEC+ deal to cut output in October was seen as a largely symbolic move to stem the market’s recent slide. Asian shares rose after China pledged to make renewed efforts to boost its sagging economy.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 09:54:48 am
Next Story

Shehnaaz Gill thinks it’s ‘not cool’ to trend on Twitter: ‘Want to be an artist, not a social media star’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost
From the NYT

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost

Premium
Cyrus Mistry autopsy reveals multiple fractures, injuries to vital organs

Cyrus Mistry autopsy reveals multiple fractures, injuries to vital organs

E S Bijimol, who has called out party over patriarchy, lack of women quota
Kerala CPI firebrand

E S Bijimol, who has called out party over patriarchy, lack of women quota

'Ample material against him, offence very serious', says special NIA court
Navlakha denied bail

'Ample material against him, offence very serious', says special NIA court

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset
US Open 2022

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset

Cong mocks Govt's move to rename Rajpath, but Deora gives it a thumbs up
Delhi Confidential

Cong mocks Govt's move to rename Rajpath, but Deora gives it a thumbs up

Fake beneficiaries, trucks on paper: Auditor points to gaps in ICDS ration
Madhya Pradesh

Fake beneficiaries, trucks on paper: Auditor points to gaps in ICDS ration

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up
Cyrus Mistry Death

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up

Premium
Can you reverse diabetes with a raw food diet?

Can you reverse diabetes with a raw food diet?

GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement