Share Market Today: Sensex slips over 450 points in opening deals, Nifty dips below 16,900-mark on weak global cues

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.8 per cent lower tracking weakness in their Asian peers as surging borrowing costs intensified fears of a global recession.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 56,633.68, down 473.84 points (0.83 per cent) and the Nifty 50 was at 16,862.40, down 145.00 points (0.85 per cent).

On the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance Industries (RIL), UltraTech Cement, ITC, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and Infosys were the top losers in early deals while Power Grid Corporation of India, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were in the green.

Global Market (from Reuters)

Asian share markets tumbled on Wednesday as surging borrowing costs intensified fears of a global recession, spooking investors into the arms of the safe-haven dollar and driving the Chinese yuan to record lows. Yields on US 10-year Treasuries were shoved above 4.0 per cent for the first time since 2010 as markets wagered the Federal Reserve might have to take rates past 4.5 per cent in its crusade against inflation.

Surging rates and slowing growth is not a good mix for equities and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.7 per cent to its lowest since April 2020. Japan’s Nikkei shed 2.1 per cent and South Korean stocks fell 2.4 per cent to a two-year low. Chinese blue chips lost 0.6 per cent.

S&P 500 futures got caught in the bearish mood and slipped 0.8 per cent, while Nasdaq futures dropped 1.0 per cent. This would be the S&P 500’s seventh session of losses and threaten the technically-important 200-week average at 3,590. EUROSTOXX 50 futures fell 1.1 per cent, while FTSE futures lost 1.0 per cent as European borrowing costs blew out.