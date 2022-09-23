Share Market Today Updates: Sensex slips over 650 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 17,450-mark; banks, financials drag

Stock Market Today, Sensex, Nifty Share Prices Updates: The benchmark equity indices – Sensex and Nifty – opened around 0.2 per cent lower but slipped around 1.1 per cent lower in the early deals on Friday weighed by the banking and financial stocks tracking weakness in their Asian peers, as global risk sentiment remained subdued amid renewed worries over economic growth.

At 9:50 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 58,458.54, down 661.18 points (1.12 per cent) and the Nifty 50 was at 17,441.65, down 188.15 points (1.07 per cent).

On the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Power Grid Corporation of India, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top losers in the early morning deals while Tata Steel, Infosys, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were trading higher.

“The global risk-off is gaining strength aided by the steadily rising dollar. Dollar is rising against all currencies and this will impact capital flows into emerging markets including India. Resumption of FPI buying since July has been supporting the rally in India. Now, this is under threat with FPIs turning sellers in 5 out of the last 7 days. FPIs are unlikely to buy consistently when the US 10-year bond yield is above 3.7 per cent and the dollar index is above 111. The near-term market outlook is bearish. Investors may wait and watch before committing more money. There is a trend of selective bottom up stock picking in the broader market. This trend is likely to continue even when the headline indexes turn negative,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Global Market (from AP)

Asian stocks fell for a third day Friday after more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to control persistent inflation spurred fears of a possible global recession. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged lower. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell Thursday for a third day after rate hikes by central banks in Britain, Switzerland, Turkey and the Philippines. The Fed hiked its key rate on Wednesday for a fifth time this year and indicated more rises were on the way.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.3 per cent to 3,098.87 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.3 per cent to 18,085.72. The Kospi in Seoul tumbled 1.5 per cent to 2,296.39. Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 fell 1.7 per cent to 6,588.10. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets declined.

The S&P 500 lost 0.8 per cent to 3,757.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent to 30,076.68 and the Nasdaq composite slid 1.4 per cent to 11,066.81.