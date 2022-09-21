Share Market Today Updates: Sensex slips over 100 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,800-mark

Stock Market Today, Sensex, Nifty Share Prices Updates: The benchmark equity indices in the country – Sensex and Nifty – opened on a flat note and slipped around 0.2 per cent lower in the early deals on Wednesday as investors braced for a hefty rate hike from the US Federal Reserve and clues on further hikes.

At 9:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 115.48 points (0.19 per cent) at 59,604.26 while the Nifty 50 was trading at 17,779.25, down 37.00 points (0.21 per cent).

On the Sensex pack, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Wipro were the laggards in the early trade. In contrast, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Power Grid Corporation of India, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Titan Company were the top gainers.

“The overarching trend in the market now is India’s outperformance vis-a-vis other markets, particularly the mother market US. The big question is whether this outperformance can sustain. This is possible since the Indian economy and corporate earnings are outperforming. However, the risk is the high valuation in India- Nifty at 18,000 is trading at 22 times FY23 earnings. If there is a sharp cut in the US market on recession fears triggered by sharp rate hikes or if the Ukraine war escalates, as some fear now, the Indian market too will be impacted. Otherwise, the outperformance can sustain. Domestic economy-facing segments like financials, autos, capital goods, telecom, cement and FMCG are on strong wicket,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Global Market (from Reuters)

Stocks in Asia sank and bond yields were elevated on Wednesday, as investors braced for another aggressive interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve later in the day.

Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.26 per cent and touched a two-week low. Australia’s benchmark share index slid 1.35 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.9 per cent. Chinese blue chips declined 0.82 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.26 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares lost 1 per cent.

That follows a sell-off on Wall Street overnight that knocked 1.13 per cent off the S&P 500, although futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Wednesday.