Share Market Today Updates: Sensex slips over 300 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,450-mark on weak Asian cues

Stock Market Today, Sensex, Nifty Share Prices Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange opened on a flat note but slipped over 0.5 per cent in the early trade on Monday amid weakness in the Asian market.

At 9:29 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 321.95 points (0.55 per cent) lower at 58,518.84 while the Nifty 50 was at 17,440.35, down 90.50 points (0.52 per cent).

On the Sensex pack, Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, Dr. Reddy’s, Titan and Nestle were the top laggards in the early deals while Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, M&M, RIL and SBI were the gainers.

Commenting on the near-term horizon, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, “The near-term texture of the market has turned weak and the buy on dips strategy is unlikely to work in the present risk-off global environment. FIIs turning sellers is a short-term negative. The market is likely to take a decisive trend only after the Fed policy announcement on 21st September. The market expects the Fed to raise rates by 75bp and reiterate its hawkish stance. But since the market is going into the event with light positions and no positive expectations any positive data or comment may act as a trigger for a relief rally after the Fed announcement. Bank Nifty will continue to be the pillar of support for Nifty and near-term sentiments are negative for IT despite reasonable valuations. The situation is very fluid and therefore it would be better for investors to wait and watch till the Fed meeting is over.”

Global Market (from AP)

Asian shares fell on Monday after another week of sizable losses on Wall Street, as investors braced for another interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. Japan’s markets were closed for a holiday. Oil prices rose while US futures declined.

On Friday, a stark warning from FedEx about rapidly worsening trends in the economy gave investors more to worry about. The S&P 500 fell 0.7 per cent, while the Nasdaq lost almost 1 per cent. The Dow lost almost half a per cent.

In Asia on Monday, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.9 per cent to 18,586.47 while the Shanghai Composite index shed 0.3 per cent to 3,115.87. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1 per cent lower, to 6,731.80. In Seoul, the Kospi sank 1 per cent to 2,360.22.