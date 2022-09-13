Stock Market Today: Sensex rises over 300 points in early deals, Nifty reclaims 18,000-mark on global cues

Share Market News Today, Sensex, Nifty, Share Price Today: The topline equity indices continued their gaining momentum for the fourth consecutive session and opened over 0.5 per cent on Tuesday aided by sharp gains in Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Life Insurance amid positive cues from their global peers.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 328.70 points (0.55 per cent) to 60,443.83 and the Nifty 50 reclaimed the 18,000-mark for the first time since April 5, rising 100.15 points (0.56 per cent) to 18,036.50.

Gains in the early trade on the Sensex were led by Bajaj twins – Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv, Titan Company, Ultratech Cement, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Wipro and State Bank of India (SBI). In contrast, only Sun Pharma and NTPC were trading a tad lower.

Commenting on the market rally, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “The ongoing market rally is primarily driven by the sudden reversal of FII strategy: from relentless sellers to relentless buyers. Retail investor support and fundamental support to the market from a strong economy are aiding the rally. Now, this has become a classic momentum driven market which has the potential to take the indices to new record highs soon.”

“FOMO factor (since this rally was mostly unexpected) and short covering can aid the market momentum further,” he noted.

“FII buying is all set to continue since the dollar index has declined to 108. Bank Nifty is likely to be the first sector to touch new record highs since the segment has strong fundamental support and FIIs have turned big buyers in financials. Due to the FOMO factor, the small-cap segment is likely to catch up in this rally,” Vijayakumar said in a note.

Global Market (from Reuters)

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday as traders in Korea returned from holidays in a mood to catch up on a global bounce, while other markets held steady ahead of US inflation data that will offer a crucial guide to the interest rate outlook.

Wall Street indexes posted a fourth straight session of gains overnight, while the US dollar retreated further from milestone highs – partly on hopes that the prices data, due at 1230 GMT, might offer another signal that inflation has peaked.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6 per cent, led by a 2 per cent jump for South Korea’s Kospi. Japan’s Nikkei tacked on 0.3 per cent.