Share Market Today: Sensex surges over 500 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,900-mark

Market Today, BSE Nifty Share Price, October 31, 2022: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.8 per cent higher on Monday tracking gains in the global market.

At 9:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 514.63 points (0.86 per cent) at 60,474.48 while the Nifty 50 was trading at 17,937.80, up 151.00 points (0.85 per cent).

On the Sensex pack, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HUL, HCL Tech and Power Grid were the top gainers in early deals while NTPC and Tata Steel were the top losers.

Global Markets (from Reuters)

Asian stock markets climbed cautiously on Monday amid hopes that the Federal Reserve might sound less aggressive about rate hikes this week, while wheat prices leapt after Russia withdrew from a pact allowing Ukrainian grain to transit the Black Sea.

Gains in Hong Kong, Australia and Korea pushed MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.8 per cent. But China stocks fell following weak economic data, and the MSCI index is set for a tenth consecutive monthly loss. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.5 per cent.

The performance follows a Friday rally on Wall Street but comes with bond and currency markets tempering some wagers on a change in tone from the Fed.