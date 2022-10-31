scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Share Market Today: Sensex surges over 500 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,900-mark

Share Market News, Stock Market News, Sensex, Nifty Share Prices Today, October 31: At 9:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 514.63 points (0.86 per cent) at 60,474.48 while the Nifty 50 was trading at 17,937.80, up 151.00 points (0.85 per cent).

Stock Market | Share Market | Sensex Nifty PricesSensex Nifty Share Prices Today: Staffs working at a Kolkata-based stock broking agency. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Market Today, BSE Nifty Share Price, October 31, 2022: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.8 per cent higher on Monday tracking gains in the global market.

At 9:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 514.63 points (0.86 per cent) at 60,474.48 while the Nifty 50 was trading at 17,937.80, up 151.00 points (0.85 per cent).

On the Sensex pack, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HUL, HCL Tech and Power Grid were the top gainers in early deals while NTPC and Tata Steel were the top losers.

Global Markets (from Reuters)

Asian stock markets climbed cautiously on Monday amid hopes that the Federal Reserve might sound less aggressive about rate hikes this week, while wheat prices leapt after Russia withdrew from a pact allowing Ukrainian grain to transit the Black Sea.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...Premium
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflationPremium
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflation

Gains in Hong Kong, Australia and Korea pushed MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.8 per cent. But China stocks fell following weak economic data, and the MSCI index is set for a tenth consecutive monthly loss. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.5 per cent.

The performance follows a Friday rally on Wall Street but comes with bond and currency markets tempering some wagers on a change in tone from the Fed.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-10-2022 at 09:33:17 am
Next Story

KGF star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit pen emotional notes for son Yatharv on his birthday: ‘Look into the world…’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement