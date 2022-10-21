scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Sensex climbs 327 points in early trade, Nifty tests 17,653

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 327.9 points to 59,530.80 in early trade. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 89.65 points to 17,653.60.

Stock Market | Share Market | Sensex | NiftyStock Market Today News Update: The BSE in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Equity benchmark indices began the trade on a positive note on Friday tracking gains in Axis Bank and a mixed trend in Asian markets.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the markets on Thursday after many days and this also added to the momentum.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 327.9 points to 59,530.80 in early trade. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 89.65 points to 17,653.60.

From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank climbed nearly 6 per cent after the company on Thursday reported a 66.29 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter at Rs 5,625.25 crore, driven by a substantial decrease in bad loan provisions and margin expansion.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...Premium
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...

The other major winners from the 30-share pack were Titan, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement and Mahindra & Mahindra.

However, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy’s, Infosys and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

In other Asian markets, Seoul and Shanghai were trading higher, while Tokyo and Hong Kong quoted lower in mid-session deals.

Wall Street had ended lower on Thursday.

Advertisement

“IT and banks account for the major chunk of India Inc’s profits. After good Q2 results from IT, leading banks are posting very good Q2 numbers indicating that corporate earnings are in-line with optimistic expectations. Q2 results of Axis Bank and ITC have beaten expectations,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The BSE benchmark climbed 95.71 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 59,202.90 on Thursday. The Nifty ended 51.70 points or 0.30 per cent higher at 17,563.95.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading o.32 per cent higher at USD 92.68 per barrel.

Advertisement

Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers after many days as they bought shares worth Rs 1,864.79 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-10-2022 at 10:12:04 am
Next Story

Rupee falls 12 paise to 82.91 against US dollar in early trade

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement