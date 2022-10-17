scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Share Market Today News: Sensex slips over 100 points in early deals, Nifty tests 17,150-mark

Share Market News, Stock Market News, Sensex, Nifty Share Prices Today, October 17: At 9:23 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 57,812.97, down 107.00 points (0.18 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was at 17,151.90, down 33.80 points (0.20 per cent).

Stock Market | Share Market | Sensex | Nifty

Market Today, BSE Nifty Share Price, October 17, 2022: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a flat with a marginal uptick on Monday. However, within moments of opening they slipped in the red.

On the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries (RIL), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Wipro, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tech Mahindra were the top losers in the early deals while Axis Bank, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Power Grid Corporation of India and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top gainers.

Global Markets (from AP)

Asian shares were mostly lower Monday as investors kept their eyes on the weeklong Communist Party congress in China. Benchmarks dropped in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai in early trading. Oil prices and US futures rose.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 1.4 per cent in morning trading to 26,715.47. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 1.4 per cent to 6,665.20. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.1 per cent to 2,209.89. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.1 per cent to 16,399.46, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.1 per cent to 3,068.83.

The S&P 500 fell 2.4 per cent on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3 per cent and the Nasdaq composite ended 3.1 per cent lower.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 09:37:18 am
