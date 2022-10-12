scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Share Market Today Updates: Sensex rises over 250 points in early trade, Nifty reclaims 17,000-mark

Share Market News, Stock Market Today, Sensex, Nifty Share Prices: At 9:36 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 277.49 points (0.49 per cent) at 57,424.81 while the broader Nifty was at 17,058.00, up 74.45 points (0.44 per cent).

Share Market | Stock Market | Sensex NiftySensex Nifty Share Price: The BSE in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Share Market News Today, October 12: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 0.2 per cent higher and inching further up during the early trade on Wednesday with the Nifty 50 reclaiming the 17,000 mark in the early deals as a fall in global oil prices boosted sentiment, while investors awaited the retail inflation data and quarterly results from IT-major Wipro later in the day.

On the Sensex pack, Power Grid, HCL Tech, M&M, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and NTPC were the top gainers in the early trade while Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and Dr. Reddy’s were the top losers.

India is the third-largest importer and consumer of crude oil globally and it benefits from a fall in prices as it brings down imported inflation.

Global Markets (from AP)

Asian shares were mostly lower on Wednesday following another volatile day on Wall Street, as traders braced for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong but rose in Sydney.

South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.1 per cent to 2,189.86 after the Bank of Korea raised its key rate by 0.5 percentage points, amid the backdrop of the US Fed rate hikes and growing inflation risks from the weak won and rebounding global oil prices.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.2 per cent to 26,348.73 in morning trading. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained nearly 0.2 per cent to 6,656.00. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 2 per cent to 16,491.39, while the Shanghai Composite shed 1.2 per cent to 2,943.24.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.7 per cent, marking its fifth straight loss, closing at 3,588.84. The Nasdaq dropped 1.1 per cent to 10,426.19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1 per cent to 29,239.19, while the Russell 2000 index rose 1 point, or about 0.1 per cent, to 1,692.92.

In energy trading, benchmark US crude lost 82 cents to $88.53 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. US crude oil prices fell 2 per cent Tuesday. Brent crude, the international pricing standard, fell 62 cents to $93.67 a barrel.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 09:47:00 am
Live Blog

