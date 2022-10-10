Share Market Today Updates: Sensex down over 700 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,100-mark on weak Asian cues

Share Market News Today, October 10: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent lower on Monday tracking weakness in the Asian market which fell after a surprise drop in US unemployment quashed any thought of a pivot on policy tightening ahead of a reading on inflation which is expected to see core prices move higher again.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 651.35 points (1.12 per cent) to 57,539.94 and the Nifty 50 was trading at 17,132.75, down 181.90 points (1.05 per cent). Both the indices skid further within minutes of opening and were trading around 1.2 per cent lower with Sensex trading over 700 points lower and the Nifty dipping over 200 points.

All the Sensex constituents were trading in the red during the early deals. IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, HUL, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Wipro, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top losers that were down around 1.5-2.1 per cent.

Commenting on the global market, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, “The paradoxical construct of good economic news turning out to be bad news for markets played out again last Friday in the US. The surprisingly low US unemployment rate at 3.5 percent implies that the Fed will have to continue raising interest rates longer than the markets had discounted. As Warren Buffet famously said, “interest rates act like gravity on markets.”

“For the near-term equity markets will be in uncertain territory with a downward bias. The big question is whether India would continue to outperform?” he added.

Additionally Vijayakumar said that Q2 results starting today with TCS would influence IT stock movements and the management commentary would be more important than the results.

Global Markets (from Reuters)

Stocks skidded lower in Asia on Monday after a surprise drop in US unemployment quashed any thought of a pivot on policy tightening ahead of a reading on inflation which is expected to see core prices move higher again. Geopolitical tensions added to the uncertainty as markets waited to see how the Kremlin might respond to the blast that hit Russia’s only bridge to Crimea.

Advertisement

Holidays in Japan and South Korea made for thin trading in Asia, while the Treasury market is also shut on Monday.

S&P 500 futures led the early action with a drop of 0.5 per cent, while Nasdaq futures fell 0.6 per cent as US earnings season kicks off later this week. EUROSTOXX 50 futures lost 0.7 per cent, while FTSE futures fell 0.5 per cent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 1.0 per cent. Nikkei futures traded at 26,600 compared to Friday’s cash close of 27,116. Chinese blue chips were flat after a survey showed the first contraction in services activity in four months.