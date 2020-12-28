Sensex and Nifty touch record highs in opening deals led by banks, RIL

Pedestrians walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 23, 2019. (Image source: Bloomberg)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at record highs on Monday taking cues from its global peers which rose amid reports that said US President Donald Trump signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package he had until now refused to sign.

The S&P BSE Sensex touched a record high of 47,354.71 in the opening deals of Monday, up 381.17 points (0.81 per cent) from its previous close on Thursday. The broader Nifty 50 too touched its all-time high of 13,865.45, up 116.20 points (0.85 per cent).

The markets were shut on Friday on account of Christmas.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Axis Bank were the biggest contributors to the Sensex in the early trade on Monday.

Among sectoral indices, the key Nifty Bank index was up over 1 per cent in the early deals aided by gains in The Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda and State Bank of India (SBI). Separately, the Nifty Metal index too was up over 1.5 per cent led by Welspun Corp, Jindal Steel & Power and JSW Steel.

Global Market

Global shares ticked up on Monday as a source said US President Donald Trump signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package he had until now refused to sign.

US S&P futures last traded up 0.4 per cent.

The futures had earlier reversed losses after a cryptic tweet by Trump – “Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow” – helped offset worries about further delay in stimulus spendings.

A source later said he had approved the bill.

Japan’s Nikkei inched up 0.4 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 per cent, though trade is slow with many markets still closed for holiday.

— global market input from Reuters