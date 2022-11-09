scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Indices rise as consumer, IT stocks boost

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.23% to 18,244.45 as of 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.24% to 61,333.74, adding to gains seen in the last two sessions.

Share Market, Stock Market, Sensex Nifty, NSE, BSEMarket Today, Sensex Nifty Share Price Updates: People working at a Kolkata-based stock broking firm. (File express photo by Partha Paul)

Indian shares were trading higher on Wednesday, led by consumer and tech stocks and in lockstep with other Asian equities, while investors awaited domestic earnings reports to gauge corporate health.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.23% to 18,244.45 as of 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.24% to 61,333.74, adding to gains seen in the last two sessions. The market was closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

Meanwhile, data showed foreign institutional investors were net buyers in equities for eight straight days.

They bought net of 19.49 billion Indian rupees ($239.52 million) equities on Monday, while domestic investors sold 8.44 billion rupees of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...Premium
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, GujaratPremium
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, Gujarat

Investors are now turning focus to a key U.S. inflation reading due on Thursday, which is expected to show easing consumer prices and provide hints to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate outlook.

In domestic trading, Nifty’s FMCG and IT indexes were among the top performing sectors, adding 0.53% and 0.33%, respectively.

Tata Motors Ltd and Petronet LNG Ltd were up 0.3% each, while Lupin Ltd was down 1.4%, ahead of their quarterly results. In broader Asia, shares rose on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data as well as the results of the U.S. midterm elections that could signify a power shift in Washington.

($1 = 81.3700 Indian rupees)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-11-2022 at 09:59:52 am
Next Story

DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu Governor

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement