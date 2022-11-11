scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Share Market Today News: Sensex rallies over 850 points in opening deals, Nifty above 18,250-mark on positive global cues

Share Market Today, Stock Market Today, NSE, BSE, Nifty Share Prices Today, November 11: At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 61,491.88, up 878.18 points (1.45 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was up 257.50 points (1.43 per cent) at 18,285.70.

Share Market, Stock Market, Sensex Nifty, NSE, BSEMarket Today, Sensex Nifty Share Price Updates: Traders in a broking firm. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Stock Market New Today, Sensex, Nifty Share Price Live Today, November 11, 2022: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent higher on Friday tracking cues from their global peers which rose after a smaller-than-expected increase in US consumer prices fuelled hopes that the Federal Reserve could tone down its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 61,491.88, up 878.18 points (1.45 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was up 257.50 points (1.43 per cent) at 18,285.70.

All the Sensex components were trading higher in the early trade on Friday. Gains in the early deals were led by Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies and IndusInd Bank.

Commenting on the market, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, “It was well known that the crucial US inflation numbers for October will sway the market either up or down depending on the trajectory of inflation. Now that the inflation print – both CPI and core- has come below expectations, the direction of the markets is a foregone conclusion. The numbers speak for themselves – Nasdaq is up by 7.35 per cent, S&P is up by 5.5 per cent, the dollar index has crashed to 108.3 and the US 10-year yield has dived to 3.8 per cent. Since the CPI and core print indicate moderation of inflation, it is probable that the Fed might pause after one more hike of 50 bps. This is good news for global equity markets.”

“Since dollar is weakening, FIIs are likely to increase their buying and with Monthly SIP figure crossing Rs13,000 crores, DIIs too will have to deploy the inflows. In brief, it is Advantage Bulls for the near- term. New record for the Nifty is only a question of when,” he added.

Global Markets (from Reuters)

Asian shares spiked higher on Friday, while the dollar nursed steep losses after a smaller-than-expected increase in US consumer prices fuelled hopes that the Federal Reserve could tone down its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 3.72 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 2.43 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei rose 3 per cent. The US consumer price index climbed 7.7 per cent year on year – the first time since February that the annual increase was below 8 per cent, and the smallest gain since January. Overnight, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched up their biggest daily percentage gains in over 2-1/2 years on the data.

Mainland China stocks opened 2.1 per cent higher, while Hong Kong shares shot up 6.5 per cent in early trade. China stocks have had a turbulent few weeks – sliding on outbreaks of COVID-19, the ensuing lockdowns as well as feeble economic data, but also surging sporadically on hopes of an eventual economic reopening.

