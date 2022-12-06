Share Market Today: Sensex skids over 400 points in early deals, Nifty slips below 18,600-mark

Sensex, Nifty Share Prices Today: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent lower on Tuesday taking cues from their Asian peers which fell after a data showing strength in the US economy raised fears of a prolonged high interest-rate cycle.

In the early deals, the S&P BSE Sensex fell 444.53 points (0.71 per cent) to 62,390.07 while the Nifty 50 declined 123.15 points (0.66 per cent) to 18,577.90.

On the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tata Steel, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Power Grid and TCS were the top losers in the early trade while IndusInd Bank, HUL, Axis Bank and SBI were the top gainers.

Going ahead, market participants will look forward to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy decision due Wednesday.

Global Market (from Reuters)

Asian stocks retreated from three-month highs and the dollar held on to gains following strong US data that again suggested the Federal Reserve might stick longer with aggressive interest rate increases. While investors remained hopeful of China’s economy improving with the easing of the country’s zero-COVID policy, analysts said markets had already priced in a lot of the upbeat news.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.4 per cent, after climbing to a three-month high in the previous session. The benchmark has gained 21 per cent from October lows on persistent chatter about China easing pandemic measures.

Stocks in Korea and Taiwan traded lower, while China’s broader index rose 0.6 per cent and Japan and Hong Kong stocks were steady.

Tuesday’s muted performance in Asian equities came after global stocks and Treasury prices fell on Monday as new evidence of a strong US economy raised expectations that interest rates would stay higher for longer.