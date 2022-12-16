scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Markets trade lower in early trade

The 30-share BSE benchmark index fell 385.38 points to 61,413.65 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty declined 115.35 points to 18,299.55.

Share Market, Stock Market, Sensex, NiftyStock Market Today Live: Staffs working at a Kolkata-based stock broking agency. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday amid weak trend in global markets and sell-off in IT counters.

The 30-share BSE benchmark index fell 385.38 points to 61,413.65 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty declined 115.35 points to 18,299.55.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards.

Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the winners.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...
5 Qs | Congress MP Vivek Tankha: ‘Sovereign function doesn’t ...Premium
5 Qs | Congress MP Vivek Tankha: ‘Sovereign function doesn’t ...
Hackers for hire: Meta takes down Indian firm’s phishing networkPremium
Hackers for hire: Meta takes down Indian firm’s phishing network

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading lower, while Hong Kong quoted in the green.

The US markets had ended sharply lower on Thursday.

The BSE benchmark Sensex had tanked 878.88 points or 1.40 per cent to settle at 61,799.03 on Thursday. The Nifty plummeted 245.40 points or 1.32 per cent to end at 18,414.90.

International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.05 per cent to USD 81.17 per barrel.

Advertisement

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 710.74 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 10:09:59 am
Next Story

Hinduja group to invest Rs 35,000 crore in Maharashtra

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close