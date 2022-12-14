scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Markets trade firm amid strength in global equities

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 250.14 points to 62,783.44. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 75.5 points to 18,683.50.

Share Market, Stock Market, Sensex, NiftyToday Share Market Price: (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Benchmark indices began the trade on a positive note on Wednesday, extending its previous day rally, in line with firm global market trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 250.14 points to 62,783.44. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 75.5 points to 18,683.50.

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India were the major winners.

Bharti Airtel was the only laggard.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientistsPremium
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientists

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green.

The US markets had ended higher on Tuesday.

“All eyes will be on the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on interest rate later in the day, as the outcome would set the tone for the rest of the equity markets across the globe,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The Sensex climbed 402.73 points or 0.65 per cent to settle at 62,533.30 on Tuesday. The Nifty advanced 110.85 points or 0.60 per cent to end at 18,608.

The lower-than-expected November CPI inflation in the US confirms the market expectation that the Fed will hike rate by only 50 basis points on Wednesday, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Advertisement

International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.20 per cent to USD 80.51 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 619.92 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 10:09:30 am
Next Story

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse trailer: Miles Morales is up against other Spideys

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close