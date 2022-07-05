Stock,Share Market News Today: Sensex rises over 300 points in early trade, Nifty above 15,900-mark

Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices Today: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent higher on Tuesday aided by energy and metal stocks.

At 9:21 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 53,538.86, up 304.09 points (0.57 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was up 96.05 points (0.61 per cent) at 15,931.40.

On the BSE benchmark, gains in the early trade were being led by Power Grid Corporation of India, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Infosys. Only ITC and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) were trading marginally lower.

“The market lacks clear direction and this trend can be expected to continue in the context of high uncertainty in the global economy. There are no clear indicators yet on whether the US economy will slip into recession and how serious the ongoing global growth slowdown will be. Elevated crude and high inflation will continue to drag on markets,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

“The recent correction has made valuations fair but not yet attractive enough for aggressive buying. Leading financials continue to be safe buys. Moderation in commodity prices and improvement in chip availability bode well for autos. Market resilience in July indicates that a close above Nifty 16,000 can lead to a near-term rally. Financials, autos and IT have the potential to drive such a probable rally,” he noted.

Global market

Asian shares inched up on Tuesday morning as positive economic data and hints of easing Sino-US tensions offered some respite to the recent sell-offs, though persistent fears about a global recession and sky-high inflation kept most buyers at bay.

MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.3 per cent, having erased part of the early morning gains.

Overnight the Wall Street Journal reported Biden was contemplating rolling back some tariffs on Chinese imports in an effort to slow inflation. Chinese shares, however, were volatile, and gave up their early gains, with blue chips last down 0.6 per cent.

There was also positive data from Japan where the country’s services sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in over eight years in June as the easing of coronavirus curbs boosted sentiment among businesses such as those in tourism, helping the Nikkei to rise 0.8 per cent.

US markets were closed overnight for the Fourth of July holiday, and US share futures rose in Asia trade, with S&P500 e-mini futures up 0.4 per cent.

-global market input from Reuters