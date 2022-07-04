scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 04, 2022
Must Read

Sensex climbs nearly 160 points in early trade

The BSE benchmark was trading with a gain of 159.56 points at 53,067.49 in early trade. The NSE Nifty also went higher by 45.4 points to 15,797.45.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
Updated: July 4, 2022 10:22:05 am
bse sensex, sensex todayBSE (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The BSE benchmark index Sensex climbed nearly 160 points in early trade on Monday, tracking gains in index majors RIL, ICICI Bank and ITC amid a mixed trend in global markets.

The BSE benchmark was trading with a gain of 159.56 points at 53,067.49 in early trade. The NSE Nifty also went higher by 45.4 points to 15,797.45.

However, the indices failed to hold on to the gains and turned volatile in the morning trade.

Also Read |Rupee falls 9 paise to 79.03 against US dollar in early trade

Among the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever and Maruti were among the gainers in early trade.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...Premium
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chancePremium
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chance
Many scenarios, similar outcome: Tuticorin plant may not restart, say exp...Premium
Many scenarios, similar outcome: Tuticorin plant may not restart, say exp...
More Premium Stories >>

Tata Steel, TCS, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HDFC were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo and Shanghai were trading in the green, while Seoul and Hong Kong quoted lower.

The US markets ended with gains on Friday.

“Investors should exercise caution because global trends, crude oil movement, and FII activities may have an impact on market volatility,” Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.13 per cent to USD 111 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 2,324.74 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

JULY 4 SALE! Only for our international readers, monthly pricing starting at just $2.50

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 04: Latest News
Advertisement