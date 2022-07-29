Sensex surges over 550 points in early deals, Nifty above 17,100-mark on firm global cues

The topline indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent higher on Friday taking cues from their global peers.

At 9:22 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 588.15 points (1.03 per cent) higher at 57,445.94 while the Nifty 50 was at 17,109.95, up 180.35 points (1.07 per cent).

On the Sensex pack, gains in the early trade were led by Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Asian paints, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), NTPC, Infosys and Maruti Suzuki India.

“In India the big positive for the market is the FIIs reducing their selling substantially and even turning buyers for 8 days this month. The expected outperformance of financials has played out well. Q1 results indicate improving prospects for this segment. The short covering bounce in IT may continue in the near-term,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Global Markets (from Reuters)

Asian stocks took their cue on Friday from a late rally on Wall Street, as markets focused on a possible slowdown in the pace of rate hikes rather than a US recession after data showed its economy shrinking for a second straight quarter.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.41 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei share average opened up 0.36 per cent, while the Seoul index and Australia’s index opened up 0.75 per cent and 0.76 per cent respectively.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 332.04 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 32,529.63, the S&P 500 gained 48.82 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 4,072.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 130.17 points, or 1.08 per cent, to 12,162.59.