Stock Market Today(28 July): Sensex surges over 500 points in early deals, Nifty above 16,750-mark; financials, IT stocks gain

Updated: July 28, 2022 10:07:22 am
Today’s Market Today(28 July, 2022): The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 1 per cent higher on Thursday taking cues from their global peers which rose as investors scented a possible slowdown in the pace of US Federal Reserve’s rate hikes.
At 9:32 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 56,356.49, up 540.17 points (0.97 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was up 137.80 points (0.83 per cent) at 16,779.60.
On the Sensex pack, gains in the early trade were being led by the Bajaj twins – Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Infosys, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank. In contrast, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Nestle India were trading in the red.
Global Markets (from Reuters)
Asian shares made cautious gains on Thursday as investors scented a possible slowdown in the pace of US rate hikes, comforting bond markets and sending the dollar to a three-week low on the yen.
As expected, the US Federal Reserve raised rates 75 basis points (bps) to 2.25-2.5 per cent but did note some softening in recent data. Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded suitably hawkish on curbing inflation in his news conference, but also dropped guidance on the size of the next rate rise and noted that “at some point” it would be appropriate to slow down.
Just the hint of a less aggressive Fed was enough to send MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.5 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.3 per cent and South Korea 0.9 per cent. Chinese blue chips firmed 0.6 per cent.
EUROSTOXX 50 futures gained 0.6 per cent and FTSE futures 0.2 per cent.
