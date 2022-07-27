scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Sensex, Nifty bide time ahead of US Fed decision

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.14% at 16,506.75, as of 0348 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex edged up 0.18% to 55,365.56.

By: Reuters | Bengaluru |
July 27, 2022 9:36:03 am
A man looks at a screen displaying budget news, on a facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2022. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Indian shares were little changed in early trading on Wednesday, as caution prevailed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy statement due later in the day, while an IMF cut to India’s economic growth outlook kept investor sentiment in check.

The Fed is widely expected to hike rates by 75 basis points, with markets pricing about a 10% risk of a larger increase and watching for any shift in rhetoric.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund, in an update of its World Economic Outlook on Tuesday, cut India’s 2022 growth forecast to 7.4% from 8.2% in April, citing less favourable external conditions and more rapid policy tightening.

In Mumbai, construction major Larsen & Toubro gained 1.4% after beating estimates for quarterly profit.

Nifty 50 components Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors will report their results later in the day.

