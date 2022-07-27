Sensex, Nifty bide time ahead of US Fed decision

July 27, 2022 9:36:03 am
Indian shares were little changed in early trading on Wednesday, as caution prevailed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy statement due later in the day, while an IMF cut to India’s economic growth outlook kept investor sentiment in check.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.14% at 16,506.75, as of 0348 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex edged up 0.18% to 55,365.56.
The Fed is widely expected to hike rates by 75 basis points, with markets pricing about a 10% risk of a larger increase and watching for any shift in rhetoric.
Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund, in an update of its World Economic Outlook on Tuesday, cut India’s 2022 growth forecast to 7.4% from 8.2% in April, citing less favourable external conditions and more rapid policy tightening.
Subscriber Only Stories
In Mumbai, construction major Larsen & Toubro gained 1.4% after beating estimates for quarterly profit.
Nifty 50 components Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors will report their results later in the day.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan
More trouble for Partha, seized documents link him with TET scam
Latest News
Goa govt to hold ‘bhoomi poojan’ of soil, to be sent to new Parliament building in Delhi
DU’s Hindu College alumnus donates Rs 1 crore for scholarship foundation
BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district
After 150 suspected measles cases, health department to ramp up immunisation in 52 villages in Nuh
‘Shehzada’ Kartik Aaryan has an adorable birthday wish for ‘param sundari’ Kriti Sanon, fans want them to tie the knot
‘Operating with increased intensity’: Zuckerberg leads Meta into next phase
Mumbai News Live: City witnesses first dry day on Tuesday; swine flu cases rise to 62
Shilpa Shetty did knee pushups to ‘get back to the grind’; watch video
Chennai News Live: Five-tier security for PM Modi’s visit to inaugurate Chess Olympiad 2022; police ban flying of drones
Alia Bhatt: ‘Why does having a family or a child have to change my professional life?’
Daily Briefing: 19 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for a week; two BSF personnel killed in Uganda
Netflix orders sequel and spinoff to Ryan Gosling film The Gray Man