Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Share Market Today: Sensex slips over 300 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 16,550-mark; IT, FMCG stocks weigh

Market Today(26 July): At 9:41 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 316.21 points (0.57 per cent) at 55,450.01 while the Nifty 50 was trading at 16,535.25, down 95.75 points (0.58 per cent).

Updated: July 26, 2022 10:19:42 am
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices: The entrance of the BSE in Mumbai (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Market Today(26 July, 2022): The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened marginally lower but gradually slipped over 0.5 per cent in the early trade on Tuesday weighed by IT, FMCG and banking stocks.

On the Sensex pack, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Nestle India, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Axis Bank were the top laggards in early trade. On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) were the gainers.

“The dark cloud on the global economic horizon is the threat of an imminent US recession impacting global economic growth. Jury is still out on whether the US slips into a recession or not. But a global growth slowdown appears inevitable. Walmart’s profit warning issued yesterday is an indication of the difficult days ahead for corporate earnings. Europe is the weakest geographical space in the world and China is struggling. Even though the Indian economy is resilient now, global growth slowdown will impact India too. This means, from the fundamental perspective, there is a limit to market upside. The 1400-point rally in Nifty from its June lows has again stretched market valuations. Therefore, FIIs might again turn sellers to rallies,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Global Markets (from Reuters)

Asian shares wobbled on Tuesday and bonds were firm as a profit warning from Walmart put consumption and company earnings under a cloud ahead of what is likely to be another sharp US interest rate hike.

MSCI’s broadest gauge of Asia stocks outside Japan meandered just above flat. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.2 per cent and S&P 500 futures were down 0.4 per cent.

US retailer Walmart Inc cut its profit forecast on Monday and said customers were paring back discretionary purchases as inflation bites household budgets. Shares fell 10 per cent after hours and rivals Target and Amazon also slid.

Investors are also awaiting a likely 75 basis point Federal Reserve interest rate increase later this week – with markets pricing about a 10 per cent risk of a larger hike, as well as waiting to see whether economic warning signs prompt a shift in rhetoric.

