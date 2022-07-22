Sensex gains 300 points in early deals, Nifty tests 16,700-mark

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 9:34:42 am
The frontline equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their gains for the sixth consecutive session and opened around 0.5 per cent higher on Friday.
At 9:27 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 55,981.78, up 299.83 points (0.54 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was up 92.50 points (0.56 per cent) at 16,697.75.
On the Sensex pack, gains in the early deals were led by Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Nestle India, Ultratech Cement, Titan Company, and HDFC. In contrast, Infosys, NTPC, HCL Technologies, ITC and IndusInd Bank were marginally in the red.
More to follow
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
