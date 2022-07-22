scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Sensex gains 300 points in early deals, Nifty tests 16,700-mark

At 9:27 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 55,981.78, up 299.83 points (0.54 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was up 92.50 points (0.56 per cent) at 16,697.75.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 9:34:42 am
Share Market Today | Stock Market Today | Share Market NewsShare Market News, Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices Updates: BSE building in Mumbai. (Express archive photo)

The frontline equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their gains for the sixth consecutive session and opened around 0.5 per cent higher on Friday.

At 9:27 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 55,981.78, up 299.83 points (0.54 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was up 92.50 points (0.56 per cent) at 16,697.75.

On the Sensex pack, gains in the early deals were led by Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Nestle India, Ultratech Cement, Titan Company, and HDFC. In contrast, Infosys, NTPC, HCL Technologies, ITC and IndusInd Bank were marginally in the red.

More to follow

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years
Explained: For future dollar expenses, should you invest in US markets now?Premium
Explained: For future dollar expenses, should you invest in US markets now?

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

Congress's G-23 leaders stand in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi  
Delhi Confidential

Congress's G-23 leaders stand in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi  

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt

27-year-old woman dies after car crashes into Metro pillar
Gurgaon

27-year-old woman dies after car crashes into Metro pillar

Sri Lanka crisis: 9 held after raid at protest camp; military to recover secretariat from protesters
Live Updates

Sri Lanka crisis: 9 held after raid at protest camp; military to recover secretariat from protesters

Economy growing, no need to go to India: Bangla border force chief
BSF-BGB talks

Economy growing, no need to go to India: Bangla border force chief

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas
Explained

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas

Premium
SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

Day after Dinesh Khatik called it ‘quits’, he meets CM Yogi

Day after Dinesh Khatik called it ‘quits’, he meets CM Yogi

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

Ranveer Singh poses nude for magazine, fans say 'love confidence'

Ranveer Singh poses nude for magazine, fans say 'love confidence'

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement