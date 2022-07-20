scorecardresearch
Share Market Today, July 20, 2022: Sensex surges over 600 points in early trade, Nifty above 16,500-mark; RIL, IT stocks rally

Stock Market Today (July 20): At 9:28, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 617.81 points (1.13 per cent) at 55,385.43 while the Nifty 50 was trading at 16,520.70, up 180.15 points (1.10 per cent).


Updated: July 20, 2022 9:50:48 am
The BSE building in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Sensex, Nifty Share Prices Today Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent higher on Wednesday aided by market heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL), information technology (IT) and financial stocks amid positive cues in the global market.

At 9:28, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 617.81 points (1.13 per cent) at 55,385.43 while the Nifty 50 was trading at 16,520.70, up 180.15 points (1.10 per cent).

All the Sensex stocks were trading in the positive territory in the early trade. Tech Mahindra, RIL, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Servcies (TCS), Titan Company, HCL Technologies, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) were the top gainers in the early deals.

“The sharp 8 per cent pullback in Nifty from the June lows of 15,183 is all set to continue aided by a flood of good news. First, the US markets have rebounded sharply driven by impressive corporate earnings. Second, FPI selling appears to have bottomed out. FPIs have bought 5 days this month. The dollar index declining to 106.6 from above 108 is likely to persuade FPIs to buy rather than sell. Third, the relief announced by the government for the petroleum sector through reduction in windfall tax and cuts in duties on exports will be a major boost for the sector, particularly for RIL. However, investors have to exercise some caution because selling may reemerge at higher levels. Results from the leading financials are likely to be good and the ongoing rally may continue. After the recent correction IT valuations are attractive. If the US succeeds in avoiding a recession, IT will bounce back smartly,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Global Market (from Reuters)

Asian shares extended a global rally on Wednesday as strong US corporate earnings and the expected resumption of Russian gas supply to Europe helped lift sentiment and ease fears of a recession, while the dollar was mired near two-week lows.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan surged 1.1 per cent in early Asia trade, driven by a 1.5 per cent jump in resources-heavy Australia, a 1.1 per cent gain in South Korean shares and 1.5 per cent jump in Hong Kong stocks . Japan’s Nikkei surged 2.1 per cent.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3 per cent, while Nasdaq futures firmed 0.4 per cent.

US stocks closed with sharp gains on Tuesday as more companies joined big banks in reporting earnings that beat forecasts, offering respite to investors worried about higher inflation and Federal Reserve rate hikes denting the corporate bottomline.

