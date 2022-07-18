Stock, Share Market News Today: Sensex surges over 400 points in early deals, Nifty above 16,100-mark

Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices Today: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 0.75 per cent higher on Monday taking cues from their global peers.

At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 424.55 points (0.79 per cent) higher at 54,185.33, while the Nifty 50 was up 128.35 points (0.80 per cent) at 16,177.55.

On the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Wipro and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers in early deals while Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC twins – HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) were trading a tad lower.

“High volatility in the market is likely to continue in the near-term with erratic action from FIIs (FIIs bought on 3 days this month and sold on other days) and sustained buying on dips by retail and DIIs. A significant market trend is the change in leadership from IT and banking to consumption driven FMCG and autos. The 6-month Nifty IT index return is – 31.79 per cent and the Nifty Bank Index is down 9.61 per cent during this period. In sharp contrast to this, Nifty FMCG Index is up 9.74 per cent and Nifty Auto Index is up by 6.17 per cent during this period. IT is weak on fears of a possible US recession impacting tech spending by companies. Leading bank stocks are weak due to sustained FII selling, in spite of their improving fundamentals. FMCG and autos are benefiting from the recent commodity price crash. Capital goods also are doing well on improving CAPEX prospects. Investors can consider slightly restructuring their portfolios in the light of the leadership changes in the market,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Global Market (from AP)

Shares were higher in Asia on Monday after Wall Street capped a week of losses with a broad rally for stocks Friday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surged 1 per cent to 20,507.34, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.7 per cent to 3,251.54. In Seoul, the Kospi jumped 1.4 per cent to 2,363.36. Australia’sS&P/ASX 500 added 0.5 per cent to 6,637.50.

New Zealand shares edged higher even after the government reported that inflation hit a 32-year high of 7.3 per cent in the April-June quarter. It was 6.9 per cent in the previous quarter.