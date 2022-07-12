scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Indian shares fall as investors await inflation data

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.6% at 16,118.40, as of 0345 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.53% to 54,109.00.

By: Reuters | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 12, 2022 9:39:35 am
stock market,stock market today,share market,BSE building. (Express archive photo)

Indian shares tracked Asian peers lower on Tuesday, as investors awaited inflation data due this week for clues on the scale of monetary tightening by central banks, while the rupee opened at a fresh record low.

Investors’ focus will be on macro data, which includes India’s retail inflation reading due later in the day, as well as the consumer price index from the United States on Wednesday.

A spike in inflation would keep central banks on the path of aggressive rate hikes.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday it was putting in place a mechanism for international trade settlements in rupees, which banks will need a prior approval to use.

The RBI’s move comes as the Indian rupee touches all-time lows amid continued foreign portfolio outflows from domestic stock markets and a broadly stronger greenback.

