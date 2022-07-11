scorecardresearch
Stock, Share Market News Today: Sensex slips nearly 250 points in early trade, Nifty hovers near 16,150-mark; IT stocks drag

Share Market News, Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices Updates, 11 July 2022 Monday: At 9:20 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 242.12 points (0.44 per cent) at 54,239.72 while the Nifty 50 was trading at 16,155.80, down 64.80 points (0.40 per cent).

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 11, 2022 9:41:01 am
stock market, stock market today, share market,A pedestrian walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Bloomberg)

Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices Today: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened lower on Monday weighed by IT heavyweights Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys.

At 9:20 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 242.12 points (0.44 per cent) at 54,239.72 while the Nifty 50 was trading at 16,155.80, down 64.80 points (0.40 per cent).

Among the Sensex stocks, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Infosys were the top laggards in early trade. In contrast, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis bank and ITC were the gainers.

Among individual stocks, India’s largest IT firm TCS slipped over 4 per cent in the early trade after it missed quarterly profit estimates by a wide margin as employee-related expenses soared.

More to follow

