Stock, Share Market News Today: Sensex slips nearly 250 points in early trade, Nifty hovers near 16,150-mark; IT stocks drag

Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices Today: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened lower on Monday weighed by IT heavyweights Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys.

At 9:20 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 242.12 points (0.44 per cent) at 54,239.72 while the Nifty 50 was trading at 16,155.80, down 64.80 points (0.40 per cent).

Among the Sensex stocks, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Infosys were the top laggards in early trade. In contrast, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis bank and ITC were the gainers.

Among individual stocks, India’s largest IT firm TCS slipped over 4 per cent in the early trade after it missed quarterly profit estimates by a wide margin as employee-related expenses soared.

More to follow