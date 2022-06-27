Stock Market Today: Sensex rallies over 700 points in early trade, Nifty surges above 15,900 level mark aided by IT stocks

Stock Market Today, Share Market Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent higher on Monday led by gains in IT stocks

At 9:26 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 739.98 points (1.40 per cent) higher at 53,467.96 while the Nifty 50 was at 15,917.70, up 218.45 points (1.39 per cent).

On the Sensex pack, all the stocks were trading higher in the early trade led by Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

“The jury is still out on whether this is a bear market or a corrective phase in a long-term bull market. After falling into bear market territory, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 have smartly bounced back and this is getting reflected in other markets too. The 3 per cent bounce back in S&P last Friday indicates that pullbacks can be sharp and the consequent short-covering can surprise on the upside. A significant development last week was the sharp 4.3 per cent cut in the Bloomberg commodity index. If this trend sustains, inflation expectations will come down, enabling central banks to go a bit slow on tightening, and achieving a soft landing for the US economy. The near-term fall in commodity prices is beneficial for commodity users like autos whose prospects are looking up,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Global market

Stocks gained in Asia on Monday amid improved risk sentiment after Wall Street rebounded strongly at the end of last week as oil prices eased, tempering fears of prolonged inflation and the accompanying aggressive Federal Reserve tightening. Treasury yields remained subdued and the dollar hovered near the lowest in more than a week as investors continued to assess the outlook for U.S. rate hikes, and the potential for a recession.

Japan’s Nikkei rallied 1.04 per cent, while Australia’s benchmark jumped 1.69 per cent. Chinese blue chips rose 0.54 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 1.46 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.65 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares rose 1.31 per cent.

However, US stock futures point to a 0.25 per cent decline when those markets reopen. On Friday, the S&P 500 surged more than 3 per cent, adding to an almost 1 per cent gain on Thursday.

-global market input from Reuters