Sensex, Nifty, Stock Market Today: Sensex surges over 300 points in early deals, Nifty trades above 17,450-mark led by IT stocks

Stock Market Today: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent higher on Thursday led by gains in information technology (IT) stocks amid positive cues in the global market.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 339.71 points (0.58 per cent) at 58,690.24 while the Nifty 50 was trading at 17,476.70, up 88.55 points (0.51 per cent).

Gains in the early trade on the BSE benchmark was led by Infosys, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Commenting on the market movement, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, “In the mother market of the US, markets are climbing many walls of worries including the US-China skirmishes arising from Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Other markets are taking cues from the strong trend in the US market. In India, the FPIs turning buyers has changed the sentiments in favour of the bulls. The market momentum is so strong that it is overpowering negatives like higher valuations and rising trade deficit. If FPI buying sustains, the market may continue to remain resilient, but investors should exercise some caution. It makes sense to stick with high quality growth stocks. The strength in Nasdaq indicates that IT will continue to maintain the current uptrend.”

Global Markets (from AP)

Asian shares mostly rose Thursday as investors welcomed encouraging economic data and quarterly earnings reports from big companies. Benchmarks rose across the region, including Japan, China, Australia and South Korea. The gains followed a strong rally on Wall Street.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.5 per cent in morning trading to 27,892.68. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.2 per cent to 6,990.30. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.4 per cent to 2,471.26. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.7 per cent to 20,105.06, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.4 per cent to 3,175.17.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 4,155.17, an almost 2-month high. The Nasdaq gained 2.6 per cent to 12,668.16. Both indexes more than recouped losses earlier in the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3 per cent to 32,812.50.