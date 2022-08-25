scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Share Market News Updates: Sensex climbs over 250 points in early deals, Nifty above 17,650-mark

Sensex,Nifty, Share Market, Stock Market Today, August 25: At 9:25 am, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 277.00 points (0.47 per cent) to 59,362.43, while the Nifty 50 was up 75.50 points (0.43 per cent) at 17,680.45.

Share Market Today | Stock Market News | Sensex | Share Stock Market Today

Market Today: The frontline indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.4 per cent higher on Thursday ahead of the expiry of August-series futures and options (F&O) contracts.

At 9:25 am, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 277.00 points (0.47 per cent) to 59,362.43, while the Nifty 50 was up 75.50 points (0.43 per cent) at 17,680.45.

Gains in the early trade were led by Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Titan Company, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and State Bank of India (SBI).

Global Market (from AP)

Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday as Wall Street and global markets wait for a highly anticipated speech from the US Federal Reserve chair about interest rates at the end of the week.

Benchmarks rose in Japan, Australia and South Korea. Trading was delayed in Hong Kong for a storm, while Shanghai shares inched up but were virtually unchanged in morning trading.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.5 per cent in morning trading to 28,460.60. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8 per cent to 7,052.40. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.8 per cent to 2,467.09. The Shanghai Composite was little changed at 3,215.77. Trading in Hong Kong was delayed because of a storm. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 edged up 12.04 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 4,140.77, as traders overall again held off on making big moves. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 59.64, or 0.2 per cent, to 32,969.23, and the Nasdaq composite rose 50.23, or 0.4 per cent, to 12,431.53.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 09:36:02 am
