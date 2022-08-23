scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Stock Market Today: Sensex declines over 350 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,400-mark; IT stocks weigh

Share, Stock Market Today: At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 376.32 points (0.64 per cent) at 58,397.55 while the Nifty 50 was trading at 17,379.00, down 111.70 points (0.64 per cent).

Share Market News: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.6 per cent lower on Tuesday weighed by information technology stocks amid weakness in the global market.

On the Sensex pack, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Asian Paints were the top laggards.

Global Market (from AP)

Asian shares were trading lower Tuesday, echoing a broad sell-off on Wall Street amid speculation about another interest rate raise from the US Federal Reserve. Benchmarks in Asia slid across the region in morning trading, including Japan, China, South Korea and Australia.

The latest market slide comes as investors grapple with uncertainty over when the highest inflation in decades will ease significantly, how much the Fed will have to raise interest rates in order to get it under control and how much the rate hikes will slow the economy. Investors will be looking for insight into these unknowns later this week, when the Federal Reserve holds its annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 1.3 per cent in morning trading to 28,413.04. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.5 per cent to 7,009.30. South Korea’s Kospi dipped nearly 1.0 per cent to 2,438.19. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.7 per cent to 19,520.36, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.3 per cent to 3,267.19.

The S&P 500 had its biggest slide since mid-June, sliding 2.1 per cent, nearly doubling its losses from last week, when it broke a four-week winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 1.9 per cent and the Nasdaq dropped 2.5 per cent.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 09:31:45 am
