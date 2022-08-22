scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Stock Market Today: Sensex crashes over 400 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,650-mark

Share, Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty, August 22, 2022: At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 401.03 points (0.67 per cent) at 59,245.12 while the Nifty 50 crashed 120.65 points (0.68 per cent) to 17,637.80.

Sensex | Nifty | Share Market | Stock Market TodayShare Market, Stock Market Today, Sensex Today, Nifty Today: Staffs working at a Kolkata-based stock broking firm. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Sensex, Nifty Today: The equity benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.6 per cent lower on Monday taking cues from their Asian peers.

At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 401.03 points (0.67 per cent) at 59,245.12 while the Nifty 50 crashed 120.65 points (0.68 per cent) to 17,637.80.

On the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance were the top laggards in early trade Monday. In contrast, Power Grid Corporation of India, Hindustan Unilver, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, ITC, NTPC and Reliance Industries were trading in the green.

“Despite a multiple headwinds like rising interest rate, monetary tightening and volatile commodity costs, the Nifty has outperformed global markets since Dec’21. The commodity prices corrected in few weeks, offers some relief to the adverse macros which supported the market to gain 16 per cent from its Jun’22 low. While DII started selling, FIIs bought worth Rs 445 bn so far in Aug’22 into Indian equites. The earnings season has ended with strong revenue growth while pressure continued on the margins due to commodity inflation. More downgrade seen in EPS compared to upgrades. We expect FII to remain net buyers as valuations are comparatively reasonable while India’s growth is high compared to other emerging nations. Though near term negatives in terms of concerns of depreciating rupee, widening trade deficit and volatility in global crude prices continue to exert pressure on economy and equity markets, we expect strong economic rebound, normalized commodity prices, inflation within a targeted range and better visibility in 2HFY23E,” said Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Reliance Securities.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox
Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculturePremium
Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculture

Global Market (from Reuters)

Asian shares slipped on Monday and the dollar extended its climb amid angst over global growth as most major banks keep raising rates, while a modest easing by China served only to highlight troubles in its property market.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell headlines a host of policy makers at Jackson Hole later in the week and the risks are that he will not meet investor hopes for a dovish pivot on policy.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell a further 0.7 per cent, while Chinese blue chips dipped 0.1 per cent. South Korea’s KOSPI shed 0.7 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.6 per cent, though it has drawn support from the recent sharp reversal in the yen.

Advertisement

EUROSTOXX 50 futures lost 0.3 per cent, while FTSE futures were down a fraction. S&P 500 futures eased 0.4 per cent and Nasdaq futures 0.5 per cent. The S&P 500 has repeatedly failed to clear its 200-day moving average around 4,320 and ended last week down 1.2 per cent.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 09:24:57 am
Next Story

Dragon Ball Super bests Beast at box office with $20.1M

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

2

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

3

House of the Dragon premiere: When and where to watch

4

IIT-Patna to launch six new programmes; JEE score not required

5

Cardi B gets a face tattoo and leaves fans with mixed reactions

Featured Stories

August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
Explained: What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?
Explained: What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Farmers arrive at Jantar Mantar; security tightened at border
Protest in Delhi

Farmers arrive at Jantar Mantar; security tightened at border

MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?
Explained

What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement