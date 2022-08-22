Stock Market Today: Sensex crashes over 400 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,650-mark

Sensex, Nifty Today: The equity benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.6 per cent lower on Monday taking cues from their Asian peers.

At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 401.03 points (0.67 per cent) at 59,245.12 while the Nifty 50 crashed 120.65 points (0.68 per cent) to 17,637.80.

On the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance were the top laggards in early trade Monday. In contrast, Power Grid Corporation of India, Hindustan Unilver, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, ITC, NTPC and Reliance Industries were trading in the green.

“Despite a multiple headwinds like rising interest rate, monetary tightening and volatile commodity costs, the Nifty has outperformed global markets since Dec’21. The commodity prices corrected in few weeks, offers some relief to the adverse macros which supported the market to gain 16 per cent from its Jun’22 low. While DII started selling, FIIs bought worth Rs 445 bn so far in Aug’22 into Indian equites. The earnings season has ended with strong revenue growth while pressure continued on the margins due to commodity inflation. More downgrade seen in EPS compared to upgrades. We expect FII to remain net buyers as valuations are comparatively reasonable while India’s growth is high compared to other emerging nations. Though near term negatives in terms of concerns of depreciating rupee, widening trade deficit and volatility in global crude prices continue to exert pressure on economy and equity markets, we expect strong economic rebound, normalized commodity prices, inflation within a targeted range and better visibility in 2HFY23E,” said Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Reliance Securities.

Global Market (from Reuters)

Asian shares slipped on Monday and the dollar extended its climb amid angst over global growth as most major banks keep raising rates, while a modest easing by China served only to highlight troubles in its property market.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell headlines a host of policy makers at Jackson Hole later in the week and the risks are that he will not meet investor hopes for a dovish pivot on policy.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell a further 0.7 per cent, while Chinese blue chips dipped 0.1 per cent. South Korea’s KOSPI shed 0.7 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.6 per cent, though it has drawn support from the recent sharp reversal in the yen.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures lost 0.3 per cent, while FTSE futures were down a fraction. S&P 500 futures eased 0.4 per cent and Nasdaq futures 0.5 per cent. The S&P 500 has repeatedly failed to clear its 200-day moving average around 4,320 and ended last week down 1.2 per cent.