Sensex, Nifty, Stock Market Today: Indices open flat, Sensex rises 17 points in early deals

Sensex, Nifty, Market Today- Share Stock Market Today: The benchmark indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a flat note with some positive bias on Friday amid mixed cues in the global market.

At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 60,314.74, up 16.74 points (0.03 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was up 9.20 points (0.05 per cent) at 17,965.70.

On the Sensex pack, gains in the early trade were led by Ultratech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, M&M, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers. In contrast, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL, NTPC and Nestle India were the laggards.

“Nifty made a double top compared to the previous session but ended marginally higher. Large volumes and range moves mean that a lot of churning seems to be happening between sectors and stocks. With no reversal signs on the horizon, Nifty could rise towards 18,115 over the next few sessions. On the other hand, a breach of 17,833 could mean faster downsides,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC securities.

Global Markets (from Reuters)

Asian shares were left in limbo on Friday while the US dollar made all the running as recession clouds gathered over Europe and highlighted the relative outperformance of the US economy.

Added concerns about the health of China’s economy saw MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ease 0.3 per cent, to be down 1.1 per cent on the week.

Chinese blue chips were flat, while South Korea lost 0.5 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei fared better with a 0.3 per cent gain due in part to a renewed slide in the yen.

S&P 500 futures eased 0.1 per cent and were little changed on the week having repeatedly failed to clear the 200-day moving average, while Nasdaq futures slipped 0.2 per cent. EUROSTOXX 50 futures dipped 0.1 per cent, while FTSE futures edged up 0.2 per cent.