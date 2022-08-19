Sensex, Nifty, Stock Market Today: Indices open flat, Sensex rises 17 points in early deals

Sensex, Nifty, Market Today- Share Stock Market Today: The benchmark indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a flat note with some positive bias on Friday amid mixed cues in the global market.
At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 60,314.74, up 16.74 points (0.03 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was up 9.20 points (0.05 per cent) at 17,965.70.
On the Sensex pack, gains in the early trade were led by Ultratech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, M&M, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers. In contrast, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL, NTPC and Nestle India were the laggards.
“Nifty made a double top compared to the previous session but ended marginally higher. Large volumes and range moves mean that a lot of churning seems to be happening between sectors and stocks. With no reversal signs on the horizon, Nifty could rise towards 18,115 over the next few sessions. On the other hand, a breach of 17,833 could mean faster downsides,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC securities.
Subscriber Only Stories
Global Markets (from Reuters)
Asian shares were left in limbo on Friday while the US dollar made all the running as recession clouds gathered over Europe and highlighted the relative outperformance of the US economy.
Added concerns about the health of China’s economy saw MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ease 0.3 per cent, to be down 1.1 per cent on the week.
Chinese blue chips were flat, while South Korea lost 0.5 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei fared better with a 0.3 per cent gain due in part to a renewed slide in the yen.
S&P 500 futures eased 0.1 per cent and were little changed on the week having repeatedly failed to clear the 200-day moving average, while Nasdaq futures slipped 0.2 per cent. EUROSTOXX 50 futures dipped 0.1 per cent, while FTSE futures edged up 0.2 per cent.
Raju Srivastava health update: Ahsaan Qureshi says they need a miracle, Manoj Muntashir says ‘don’t give up now’
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
'Wanted to kill her!': Hairstylist Amit Thakur reacts to Janhvi Kapoor pulling her hair into an updo on 'Koffee With Karan'
'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
Bethune Row — Mirza Ghalib does not live here anymore
Bad Sisters: Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Watch: Carlos Alcaraz’s special drop shot in his win over Cilic….even he couldn’t believe it
George Miller, Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba talk power of story
Pune: Police trace missing doctor, who had left home ‘to end her life’
How IP College, capital’s first for women, started from a haveli near Jama Masjid — with three students
Robert Lewandowski has watch stolen before Barcelona practice
Sensex, Nifty, Stock Market Today: Indices open flat, Sensex rises 17 points in early deals
Raju Srivastava health update: Ahsaan Qureshi says they need a miracle, Manoj Muntashir says ‘don’t give up now’
Shefali Shah explains the difference between Delhi Crime Season 1 and 2: ‘It’s not just them as cops…’
Clean toilets, inspired teachers: How India’s capital is fixing its schools
Mike Tyson spotted in a wheelchair at Miami airport month after his expiry date coming soon remark
Janmashtami 2022: Prepare this special prasad recipe to sweeten the celebrations
As Sisodia is raided by CBI, Kejriwal says: ‘Won’t let Delhi’s good work stop’