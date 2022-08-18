scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Stock Market Today 2022: Sensex slips over 150 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 17,900-mark on weak global cues

Market Today - Share Market, Stock Market Today, August 18, 2022: At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 176.67 points (0.29 per cent) at 60,083.46 while the Nifty 50 was at 17,893.40, down 50.85 points (0.28 per cent).

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 18, 2022 9:48:01 am
Market Today, Sensex Today, Nifty Today: Staffs working at a Kolkata-based stock broking firm. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Market Today, Sensex Today, Nifty Today: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 0.25 per cent lower on Thursday tracking a fall in the broader Asian market as investors reviewed the minutes of the July Federal Reserve meeting.

At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 176.67 points (0.29 per cent) at 60,083.46 while the Nifty 50 was at 17,893.40, down 50.85 points (0.28 per cent).

On the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Wipro, Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, RIL, NTPC and Tech Mahindra were the top losers in early trade while ITC, Power Grid, SBI, Ultratech Cement, Tata Steel and Maruti Suzuki were the top gainers.

“The Fed minutes suggest continuation of the hawkish stance and this may slightly impact sentiments in the mother market, US. But this is unlikely to impact the bullish sentiments in India since the return of the FIIs has completely altered the market mood and the bulls are calling the shots now. Dips are likely to get bought in the near-term, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

“From the fundamental perspective, there are no triggers to take the market much higher from the present levels since there is no valuation comfort. Nifty is now trading at around 21 times FY23 earnings. The market, it appears, is banking on continuation of good GDP and earnings growth this year and the next. If the growth momentum sustains capital goods and automobiles will attract more buying,” he added.

Global Markets (from Reuters)

Asian shares tracked lower on Thursday, in step with Wall Street’s losses, as even the prospect of a less aggressive Federal Reserve has still set the US central bank on a path for interest rates to stay higher for longer. The dollar rose overnight after the Fed’s July minutes pointed to a steady course of rate hikes ahead.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.22 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. The index is up 1.3 per cent so far this month.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 0.45 per cent while China’s blue chip CSI300 was off 0.33 per cent.

The Federal Reserve’s minutes for its July meeting showed it was contemplating paring back the pace of future rate hikes in line with a slowdown in inflation but saw “little evidence” yet that pressures were easing.

Premium
Apple targets September 7 for iPhone 14 launch

Apple targets September 7 for iPhone 14 launch

Madras HC judge complained over lunch, got court staffer suspended

Madras HC judge complained over lunch, got court staffer suspended

