Stock Market Today 2022: Sensex jumps over 300 points in early deals, Nifty above 17,750-mark

Market Today, Sensex, Nifty: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 0.5 per cent higher on Tuesday
At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 319.47 points (0.54 per cent) at 59,782.25 while the Nifty 50 was at 17,780.20, up 82.05 points (0.46 per cent).
On the Sensex pack, gains in the early trade were led by Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Nestle India, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies. In contrast, Titan Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Tata Steel were the early laggards.
More to follow
