Stock Market Today 2022: Sensex slips nearly 180 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,650-mark

Updated: August 12, 2022 10:02:14 am
Market Today, Sensex, Nifty: The benchmark equity indices opened marginally lower and slipped over 0.25 per cent in the early trade on Friday as investors awaited the retail inflation and factory output data.
At 9:33 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 179.01 points (0.30 per cent) at 59,153.59 while the Nifty 50 was trading at 17,612.65, down 46.35 points (0.26 per cent).
On the Sensex pack, Maruti, Sun Pharma, Nestle India, Ultratech Cement, HUL and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top laggards in early trade while Tata Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, RIL, SBI and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers.
Global Markets (from Reuters)
Asian stocks tracked Wall Street losses and the yen fell on Friday as investors remained filled with uncertainty over how aggressively the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates to tackle inflation despite softer numbers earlier this week.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.10 per cent, and Australia’s AXJO was down 0.62 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei was the major outlier, surging 2.37 per cent to its highest level since January as markets reopened following a national holiday.
-
-
