scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Stock Market Today 2022: Sensex slips nearly 180 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,650-mark

Share Market Today, Stock Market Today, August 12, 2022: At 9:33 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 179.01 points (0.30 per cent) at 59,153.59 while the Nifty 50 was trading at 17,612.65, down 46.35 points (0.26 per cent).

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 12, 2022 10:02:14 am
Sensex | Nifty | Share Market | Stock Market | Market TodayMarket Today: Employees working in a Kolkata-based stock broking firm. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Market Today, Sensex, Nifty: The benchmark equity indices opened marginally lower and slipped over 0.25 per cent in the early trade on Friday as investors awaited the retail inflation and factory output data.

At 9:33 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 179.01 points (0.30 per cent) at 59,153.59 while the Nifty 50 was trading at 17,612.65, down 46.35 points (0.26 per cent).

On the Sensex pack, Maruti, Sun Pharma, Nestle India, Ultratech Cement, HUL and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top laggards in early trade while Tata Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, RIL, SBI and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers.

Global Markets (from Reuters)

Asian stocks tracked Wall Street losses and the yen fell on Friday as investors remained filled with uncertainty over how aggressively the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates to tackle inflation despite softer numbers earlier this week.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...Premium
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.10 per cent, and Australia’s AXJO was down 0.62 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei was the major outlier, surging 2.37 per cent to its highest level since January as markets reopened following a national holiday.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 09:43:34 am

Most Popular

1

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

2

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

3

Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic: Supreme Court

4

Do you have high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, or, abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome

5

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accepts resignation of doctor 'humiliated' by minister

Featured Stories

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
Explained: What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained: What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained: Inflation softening, what now?
Explained: Inflation softening, what now?
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained

What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?

Premium
France's 3 Rafale jets makes crucial stopover in India

France's 3 Rafale jets makes crucial stopover in India

Staring at drought, Jharkhand farmers ask: What will we eat?

Staring at drought, Jharkhand farmers ask: What will we eat?

Premium
A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
Attack on Army camp

A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind

Never Have I Ever season 3: Show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Never Have I Ever season 3: Show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P
Delhi Confidential

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P

Premium
Why are swine flu & seasonal influenza spiralling?
Doctor, I have a question

Why are swine flu & seasonal influenza spiralling?

Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Eyeing 2024 polls, BJP looks to pick OBC Maharashtra chief in Patil place

Eyeing 2024 polls, BJP looks to pick OBC Maharashtra chief in Patil place

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement