Stock Market Today: Sensex slips over 500 points in early trade, Nifty dips near 16,400 level-mark

Stock Market Today, Share Market Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened nearly 1 per cent lower on Tuesday as foreign funds outflow and elevated crude oil prices continued to influence the investors ahead of the RBI’s policy decision on Wednesday.

At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 529.21 points (0.95 per cent) at 55,146.11 while the Nifty 50 was trading at 16,414.65, down 154.90 points (0.93 per cent).

On the Sensex pack, Titan, Asian Paints, HUL, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Nestle and TCS were among the top laggards in the early deals while only RIL was trading a tad higher.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net Rs 2,397.65 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.

“Two crucial numbers coming this week are significant – RBI’s rate hike tomorrow and the inflation rate in the US expected on Friday. RBI’s rate hike is a foregone conclusion; the only unknown is the quantum of the rate hike. Even if the rate hike is by a steep 50 bp, the market is unlikely to be impacted much since frontloading of the rate hike will be more effective in anchoring inflation expectations,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

He noted that the market direction is likely to be influenced more by the inflation in the US, which in turn will decide how far the Fed will go in raising rates. This will be the key determinant of possible ‘risk on’ or ‘risk off’ in equity markets globally.

Global market

Asia’s stock markets edged lower on Tuesday, the yen hit a 20-year low and bond markets wavered as investors nervously awaited US inflation figures and central bank meetings in Australia, Europe and, next week, in the United States.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose 9.9 basis points (bps) overnight and hit 3.0580 per cent early in the Asia session. The move has pulled the dollar higher and poured cold water on initial optimism about China’s emergence from COVID lockdowns.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8 per cent as Hong Kong’s market pared back some of Monday’s gains. Japan’s Nikkei inched up 0.3 per cent.

-global market input from Reuters