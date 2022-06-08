Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty begin on a flat note ahead of RBI policy outcome

Updated: June 8, 2022 9:28:41 am
The frontline indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a flat note with marginal negative bias on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
At 9:19 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 55,079.25, down 28.09 points (0.05 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was down 7.70 points (0.05 per cent) AT 16,408.65.
On the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Wipro and SBI were the top gainers in early trade while Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and ITC were the top laggards.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will give a speech at 10 am today to announce the decisions taken by the six-member MPC. The rise in interest rates is not in doubt as Das said on May 23 that the decision would be a “no brainer”.
Best of Express Premium
More to follow
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-