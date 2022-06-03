scorecardresearch
Friday, June 03, 2022
Stock Market Today: Sensex rallies over 500 points in early trade led by IT stocks amid postive global cues

Share Market Today News, Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices Updates, 3 June 2022: At 9:26 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 511.60 points (0.92 per cent) higher at 56,329.71 while the Nifty 50 was at 16,764.55, up 136.55 points (0.82 per cent).

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 3, 2022 9:39:37 am

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.75 per cent higher on Friday led by gains in information technology (IT) stocks taking cues from their Asian peers.

On the Sensex pack, gains in the early trade were being led by HCL Tech, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, RIL and TCS. In contrast, Ultratech Cement, NTPC and Bharti Airtel were trading lower.

