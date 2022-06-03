Stock Market Today: Sensex rallies over 500 points in early trade led by IT stocks amid postive global cues

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.75 per cent higher on Friday led by gains in information technology (IT) stocks taking cues from their Asian peers.

At 9:26 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 511.60 points (0.92 per cent) higher at 56,329.71 while the Nifty 50 was at 16,764.55, up 136.55 points (0.82 per cent).

On the Sensex pack, gains in the early trade were being led by HCL Tech, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, RIL and TCS. In contrast, Ultratech Cement, NTPC and Bharti Airtel were trading lower.

