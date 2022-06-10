Stock Market Today Live Updates: Benchmarks extend losses, Sensex down over 700 points, Nifty below 16,300-mark; IT, financials drag

Stock Market Today, Share Market Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their losses and were trading over 1.25 per cent lower during the morning deals on Friday tracking losses from their global peers.

At 10:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 54,574.95, down 745.33 points (1.35 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was at 16,266.40, down 211.70 points (1.28 per cent). Both the indices had opened around 1 per cent lower earlier in the day.

On the Sensex pack, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Housing development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Bajaj Finserv were the top laggards in the morning deals. In contrast, Titan Company, Asian Paints and Power Grid Corporation of India were trading in the green.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE were trading in the red. Nifty IT was down 2.42 per cent, Nifty Metal was trading 2.30 per cent lower, the key Bank Nifty slipped 1.33 per cent and Nifty Financial Services index was down 1.74 per cent.

“Strengthening of the US 10-year bond yield to 3.05 per cent can be interpreted as the market discounting worse-than-expected inflation data in the US on Friday. If inflation data turns out to be worse than expected, equity markets will turn bearish. If it doesn’t, markets will stage a rebound next week. Meanwhile, INR depreciation is becoming a tailwind for the IT industry. Since banks have hiked lending rates immediately after the repo rate hike, they are likely to post good results in the coming quarters,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Calibrated buying on dips in high-quality banking and IT stocks can fetch good returns to investors in the medium-term, he said.

Global market

Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Friday, while the dollar held on to its overnight gains, after rate hike guidance from the European Central Bank and upcoming US inflation data unnerved investors.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2 per cent in early Asian trade, weighed down by drops of 1.5 per cent in Hong Kong, 0.8 per cent in resources-heavy Australia and 1.6 per cent in South Korea. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.2 per cent.

Tech giants listed in Hong Kong were hit hard, with their sub-index opening 2.9 per cent lower. Hong Kong shares of Alibaba fell 3.3 per cent after affiliate Ant Group said it had no plan to initiate an initial public offering. This was a response to media reports that Beijing had approved relaunching the IPO. Alibaba shares in the US slid 8.1 per cent overnight.

-global market input from Reuters